Sir Salman Rushdie ‘may not speak at open public events again’ after 2022 attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Sir Salman Rushdie ‘may not speak at open public events again’ after 2022 attack

By Press Association
Sir Salman Rushdie ‘may not speak at open public events again’ after 2022 attack (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie ‘may not speak at open public events again’ after 2022 attack (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sir Salman Rushdie has revealed that he has “crazy dreams” and is unsure if he will ever speak at an open public event again after being attacked in New York last year.

The 76-year-old Indian-born British author said he felt “very lucky” and had received a “huge outpouring of support and affection” following the incident in August 2022.

Sir Salman was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival at the Chautauqua Institute in New York state, which left him blind in one eye.

His alleged attacker, 25-year-old Hadi Matar, has made multiple appearances at Chautauqua County Court, having pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges following the incident.

Speaking to the BBC for the first time since the incident, the Booker Prize-winner said he was “a little beaten up” but “well on the way” to recovery.

Asked how he felt, Sir Salman said: “First of all I feel very lucky, I discovered what a lucky person I am.

“Then there was this huge outpouring of support and affection and that was incredibly moving to feel – to be on the receiving end of that.

“And it’s a little strange as the moment when these threats began in 1989, frankly there wasn’t so much of an outpouring of affection – there was quite a lot of the other thing.”

Sir Salman’s novel The Satanic Verses previously led to death threats from Iran, though he went for many years “living a full life” without protection.

The author told the BBC he was “in two minds” about Matar.

“There’s one bit of me that actually wants to go and stand on the court and look at him and there’s another bit of me that just can’t be bothered,” he said.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Salman Rushdie after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“As you can well understand I don’t have a very high opinion of him.

“And I think what is important to me now is that you’re able to find life continuing, and I’m more engaged with the business of that, you know, getting on with it.”

Sir Salman said he was currently in the process of writing about the incident, telling the BBC the book will not be more than a “couple of hundred of pages” long.

“There’s this colossal elephant in the room and, until I deal with that, it is difficult to take seriously anything else,” he said.

Speaking about his recovery since the attack, Sir Salman said: “The physical stuff is more or less OK, with the exception of having lost an eye – but otherwise the physical stuff is reasonably alright.

“The emotional stuff, it takes dealing with. I have a very good therapist who has a lot of work to do. I have crazy dreams.

“But I think really the main difference is I don’t know when I will again do a public event that is open to the public that anyone can show up.

“I don’t know when I’m going to put myself in that position again.”

Sir Salman said he hoped a time would arrive that people could read The Satanic Verses as a novel, rather than “a political hot potato”.

“You’ve got to distinguish between people’s private faith, which is kind of none of our business, really, and the politicisation of any religion and the weaponisation of religion – it’s not just Islam,” he said.

“In America right now, you’ve got a highly weaponised version of Christianity, which was responsible in very large part for the reversal of Roe versus Wade – for the whole abortion debate.

“I’m not a religious person. I never have been, and came from a family that wasn’t particularly religious and we did alright…

“It’s not a thing I need for myself but if there are people who need it, that’s their business, not mine, until it becomes politicised.

“When it becomes politicised, it becomes everybody’s business, as all political things do. I think we just have to be clear about that distinction.

“So the kind of person who goes off and chooses violence, in my view, is not a representative of that religion but a representative of violence and has to be treated in that way.”