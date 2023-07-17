Christmas Actually: Richard Curtis’s new festive show coming to London stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Christmas Actually: Richard Curtis’s new festive show coming to London stage

By Press Association
Film-maker Richard Curtis has curated a new festive variety show called Christmas Actually to be staged in London in December in aid of Comic Relief (Ian West/PA)
Film-maker Richard Curtis has curated a new festive variety show called Christmas Actually to be staged in London in December in aid of Comic Relief (Ian West/PA)

Love Actually film-maker Richard Curtis has curated a new Christmas variety show in aid of Comic Relief for the forthcoming festive season.

The stage show, titled Christmas Actually, will not be an adaptation of his beloved 2003 festive film but will feature a celebrity line-up performing live music, Christmas stories, poetry and comedy.

It will run for a limited eight performances at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre from December 7 to 11.

Curtis, who co-founded Comic Relief with Sir Lenny Henry in 1985, said: “I hope this will be the perfect Christmas show: noisy and emotional, and full of surprises and jokes with some proper celebrity sparkle.

“And I know it will help support brilliant projects changing people’s lives, both in the UK and around the world, 365 days a year.”

Daniel Raggett, who oversaw the recent West End revival of Accidental Death Of An Anarchist, will direct the show.

Described as a “treasure trove of entertainment”, it will feature classic Christmas songs performed by a live band alongside real-life stories and poetry readings.

The programme will also include performances of festive cracker jokes by celebrities, readings of children’s letters to Father Christmas, and a seasonal singalong.

It will all be staged against a backdrop of live illustrations from renowned artists and illustrators.

The cast, creative team and celebrity guests will be announced later in the year.

Senbla and Roast Productions have created the show in partnership with Comic Relief, which will receive a portion of the ticket sales to support projects across the UK and around the world.

Sky Arts Awards
Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis founded Comic Relief in 1985 (Ian West/PA)

After it was released in 2003, Love Actually went on to become a staple film of the UK festive season and was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, as well as Bill Nighy winning a Bafta for best actor in a supporting role.

The film delves into different aspects of love as shown through 10 separate stories involving a variety of individuals, with many of the tales interlinking.

It starred a host of big British names including Hugh Grant, Dame Emma Thompson, Colin Firth and Keira Knightly, Liam Neeson and the late Alan Rickman.

Curtis’s credits also include Notting Hill, Four Weddings And A Funeral and Bridget Jones’s Diary, as well as TV sitcoms Blackadder and The Vicar Of Dibley.

– Christmas Actually will be staged at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre from December 7 to 11, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday morning.