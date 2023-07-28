Elon Musk’s ex-wife confirms engagement to British star Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk’s ex-wife confirms engagement to British star Thomas Brodie-Sangster

By Press Association
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged (PA)
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged (PA)

Talulah Riley, who was twice married to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, has announced her engagement to British actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Westworld actress Riley, who married Musk in 2010 and again in 2013, shared a close-up picture of her smiling with Brodie-Sangster to announce the engagement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, which is owned by Musk.

The 37-year-old wrote: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

Riley wed Musk in a ceremony in 2010, but divorced two years later. The couple remarried in 2013 but split again in 2016.

Love Actually actor Brodie-Sangster, 33, gave a sweet nod to the 2003 romantic comedy in a social media post – using a quote from the beginning of the film.

Sharing a picture of the pair punting on a river, he wrote: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged.

“Love is all around.”

The couple met when Brodie-Sangster co-starred with Riley in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Disney+ drama.

Brodie-Sangster played the band’s manager Malcolm McLaren in the series, which explores the rise of the punk band and the rock and roll revolution in Britain, while Riley, best known for her role in St Trinian’s, portrayed punk fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The couple publicly debuted their romance at the Bafta awards ceremony last March.

Brodie-Sangster recently reunited with Love Actually stars Hugh Grant, Dame Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy and Laura Linney for a special 20th anniversary special of the film, which has become a staple feature of the UK festive season.

In 2017, he re-created a scene from the original movie for Red Nose Day with Liam Neeson, who plays his on-screen step-father, with the two characters having a conversation about the “total agony of being in love”.