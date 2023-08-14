Shane Richie to take on prostate cancer storyline on EastEnders

EastEnders has been working on a storyline that will see Shane Richie’s character Alfie Moon diagnosed with prostate cancer, with the support of Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support to ensure it is an “authentic story”.

The BBC said the storyline will “follow Alfie and those around him as he discovers and comes to terms with his diagnosis”.

Ahead of filming, Richie was introduced to one of Prostate Cancer UK’s supporters affected by the disease, which “gave him the opportunity to understand what it’s like to experience the disease first-hand”, the charity said.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw previously teased that there will be a “tough road ahead” for Alfie following the health update.

On Monday, Mr Clenshaw said: “When we first embarked on this storyline we knew it was imperative that we worked alongside Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support to take on and accurately portray such an emotional and pivotal storyline for Alfie, and one that many viewers may relate to.

“Shane (Richie) has thoughtfully portrayed the realities of being diagnosed with prostate cancer with grace and understanding.

“We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and as accurately, as possible.”

Amy Rylance, head of improving care at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “It’s been a pleasure working alongside EastEnders on their prostate cancer storyline, and we salute the BBC for approaching Prostate Cancer UK to ensure the narrative is as close to real life as possible.

“Every man’s experience of prostate cancer is unique, and it’s so important for viewers to be given accurate information about the disease.

“It’s been a privilege to provide insight into Alfie Moon’s journey with prostate cancer, ensuring an authentic story is told every step of the way.

“Introducing Shane (Richie) to one of our supporters affected by prostate cancer gave him the opportunity to understand what it’s like to experience the disease first-hand.”

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon (BBC/PA)

Meanwhile, Dany Bell, Macmillan Cancer Support’s strategic adviser for treatment, medicines and genomic, said: “Storylines like Alfie’s play a vital role in helping to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer and the impact a cancer diagnosis can have on individuals and their families.

“We also know that men can often find it difficult to talk about cancer, to protect the people around them, or simply wanting to stay strong.

“We hope that seeing a character like Alfie go through this experience will help open up these vital conversations and highlight the array of support that’s out there.”

Chiara De Biase, director of support and influencing, at Prostate Cancer UK, added: “We thank the EastEnders research team for approaching us to ensure their prostate cancer narrative is as close to real life as possible.

“Including prostate cancer in a major character’s storyline on a national soap presents a huge opportunity to raise awareness of the disease, and we’re excited to see what impact Alfie Moon’s journey has on the public.

“From introducing Richie to a supporter affected by prostate cancer, to having our Specialist Nurses and Improving Care teams consulting on aspects of the script for accuracy, continuity, and authenticity – it’s been a privilege to provide valuable insight into Alfie’s journey.

“One in eight men will get prostate cancer and 12,000 men die from the disease every year in the UK.

“It’s important for men to understand their risk of getting the disease, especially considering there are normally no symptoms in the early stages.

“Men over 50, black men and those with a father or brother with the disease, are at increased risk, and we’d encourage them to do our online risk checker to understand their risk and crucially what they can do about it if they are at higher risk.”

Alfie Moon returned to Albert Square last September determined to win back the love of his life Kat Slater, but discovered she was in a relationship with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Alfie and Kat’s fiery relationship was at the centre of many major storylines but their union came to a sudden end in 2018 when it emerged that Alfie had secretly fathered a son with her cousin Hayley.

Moon decided to flee Walford in January 2019, making an enemy of Phil in the process.

The character first featured in EastEnders in November 2002 and has been at the heart of storylines about dementia, cot death and infidelity.