Groundhog Day breaks Old Vic box office records with ticket sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Groundhog Day breaks Old Vic box office records with ticket sales

By Press Association
Tim Minchin won an Olivier award for the musical in 2017 (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
Tim Minchin won an Olivier award for the musical in 2017 (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

The Old Vic has announced that the musical version of Groundhog Day has broken the theatre’s box office records.

The Olivier Award-winning musical – with music and lyrics from Australian composer and comedian Tim Minchin and writing from Danny Rubin – is said to be the highest-grossing Old Vic production in history.

Around 90,000 people – 60% of whom were new audiences to the theatre – have seen the show, according to the Old Vic.

Director of Groundhog Day Matthew Warchus, who is the theatre’s artistic director, said: “It has been a true honour and delight to bring Groundhog Day back to The Old Vic and give it a fresh new lease of life.

“The show, now seen by over 65,000 people in 2016 and almost 90,000 people this summer, has broken all box office records (including its own records set in 2016).

“Its immense popularity is a tribute not only to the brilliant writers, Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin, but also the outstanding creatives, cast, band and crew, and all the teams at The Old Vic who helped deliver the production with such skill, commitment and affection.

“This surprisingly moving and joyful show is very dear to my heart, and I can’t wait to bring it to a wider audience in the near future. Watch this space…”

Rubin had co-written the 1993 fantasy comedy film, which starred Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, alongside director Harold Ramis.

The story follows a weatherman stuck in a time-loop in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a town that celebrates Groundhog Day on February 2 where locals look to a rodent to predict whether Spring will be early or late.

Rubin and Ramis shared a Bafta award for best original screenplay with the film.

In 2017, the adaption won best new musical and best actor in a musical for American actor Andy Karl at the Olivier Awards along with securing six nods.

A run of the musical on Broadway saw the musical nominated for seven Tony awards, including original musical score and book (musical), in 2017.

However, the production closed early and a US tour was subsequently cancelled.

In January 2018, Minchin, also known for Matilda The Musical, wrote on Twitter: “Sadly (despicably) there’ll be no US tour.”

This year, Karl reprised his role as Phil Connors when the show started its run in London in May.

Groundhog Day at the Old Vic is set to end its run on August 19.