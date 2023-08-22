Rachel Riley: Man Utd chief should consider position after Mason Greenwood case

TV star and Manchester United fan Rachel Riley has said the club’s chief executive office should consider his position over the handling of the Mason Greenwood case.

On Monday it was announced that the forward, 21, would leave the club by mutual consent after he was suspended in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

In February, charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all involving the same complainant, were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service

It was reported last week that chief executive Richard Arnold told the club’s executive leadership in early August that United were planning to bring Greenwood back.

"I've never been more ashamed of the club. It's a disgrace." Man Utd. supporter and TV presenter @RachelRileyRR says the club's CEO, Richard Arnold, should consider his position over the handling of the Mason Greenwood case.

That story and further information led increased pressure on the club, with Arnold publishing a public letter to supporters upon the conclusion of their in-house investigation.

Countdown star Riley, who is a passionate fan of the club, previously said she would not be able to continue to support Manchester United if Greenwood remained there and has now branded the handling of the situation as a “disgrace”.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, she was asked if Arnold should consider his position.

The TV presenter, who shares daughters Maven and Noah with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev replied: “Yes I do. I say this with such a heavy heart.

“As a fan I grew up – these players are heroes for little kids, they’re your heroes.

“I did Manchester United as my subject on Mastermind, I’ve been lucky enough for work to go to the club to do charity events, to meet the players, to meet the manager, to go to the director’s box for matches, it’s like my ultimate dream and I would love more than anything else in the world to give that to my daughters, but I can’t not speak out.

“What I risk as a fan, or as someone who gets all these privileges, compared to what a domestic abuse victim survivor risks by coming forward even though she or he might not be believed, it is nothing.

“But I just don’t agree with what’s happened at all.”

After the charges were dropped, Manchester United conducted its own investigation, saying the club had “concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged”, but added that the player had publicly acknowledged “he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for”.

Riley said the club has “greenlighted” social media abuse of the alleged victim.

She said: “I think it’s been absolutely mismanaged. I’ve been a Man Utd supporter since before I was born. My dad’s been going since 1960s, I have my babies’ Man Utd stuff ready when they were in the womb and I’ve never been more ashamed of the club. It’s a disgrace.

“They had another opportunity to make it right, to make it right, and they have just greenlighted the abuse that’s been going on on social media, to claim innocence, to turn the alleged abuser into the alleged victim, which is classic DARVO (Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender) techniques and I’m so disappointed.”

Gary Neville has said he believes independent panels should investigate serious allegations made against footballers after criticising Manchester United’s “pretty horrible” handling of the Greenwood case.