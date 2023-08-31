More celebrities set to strip as The Real Full Monty line-up revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More celebrities set to strip as The Real Full Monty line-up revealed

By Press Association
Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury is among the stars taking part (Yui Mok/PA)
Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury is among the stars taking part (Yui Mok/PA)

TV presenter Julia Bradbury, reality star Gemma Collins and former royal butler Paul Burrell will be among the stars jingling their bells when The Real Full Monty returns this Christmas.

The latest celebrities to strip off on television to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks will also include actress Sherrie Hewson, Dancing On Ice professional skater Vanessa Bauer, Death In Paradise star Victoria Ekanoye, footballer Ashley Cain, former England rugby international Ben Cohen, actor Nick Collier – better known as Ella Vaday from RuPaul’s Drag Race – and reality star Pete Wicks.

Countryfile presenter Bradbury, 53, revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent a mastectomy during which her breast and two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

Gemma Collins
Reality star Gemma Collins is among the celebrities due to appear on the show (Ian West/PA)

Former Coronation Street star Hewson lost her brother to brain cancer last year, while Collins’s mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Each star will overcome their fears to strip off and bare all for the show, which will detail the personal reason why each star has decided to take part in raising awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body and the crucial importance of early self-checks to help save lives.

The striptease show will once again be hosted by Coleen Nolan and Ashley Banjo.

Other stars who have previously stripped off for the show include former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan, EastEnders actress Laila Morse and newsreader Victoria Derbyshire.