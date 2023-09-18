Russell Brand accuser says she ‘knows the demon underneath’ his public persona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Brand accuser says she ‘knows the demon underneath’ his public persona

By Press Association
A woman who alleges she was raped by Russell Brand has said she ‘knows the demon underneath’ his public persona and has spoken publicly because she cares about women’s safety (Nick Ansell/PA)
A woman who alleges she was raped by Russell Brand has said she “knows the demon underneath” his public persona and has spoken publicly because she cares about women’s safety.

Brand is facing allegations of sexual assault from four separate women, including one who was 16 at the time, dating back to the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013.

The 48-year-old comedian vehemently denies the allegations and said, in a video posted online on Friday night, that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

One of the alleged victims, who is being referred to as Nadia, claims Brand raped her against a wall in 2012 at his Los Angeles home.

Medical records show she was treated at a rape crisis centre on the same day, according to The Times.

Question Time
Russell Brand has denied the allegations and said all his relationships have been ‘consensual’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Speaking to the paper about why she chose to share her story, she said: “I don’t feel like a victim now. I feel like a survivor – I’m glad I’m on the other side of it. I’m stronger.”

She added: “At the time, I was so depleted of everything that I thought I was worth nothing. And that is not true.

“I just want to help make a change because I know it’s not just me that was hurt by this … When I heard that you were doing this I was like ‘OK, I’m ready – I’m ready to do this now’.”

Referring to Brand’s public image as a wellness influencer, she claims: “He’s saying one thing and I know the demon underneath it.”

Asked if she would encourage other women with allegations about Brand to come forward, she said: “If they feel ready, and it’s not going to traumatise them too much, come forward.”

Nadia reportedly kept records from the period when she met Brand. She never deleted texts that they exchanged, or her call records, and she has photographs of the medicines she was prescribed by the rape treatment centre to prevent sexually transmitted infections.

The paper has printed a text message exchange purported to be between Nadia and Brand in which she says she felt taken advantage of and wrote: “When a girl say(s) NO it means no.”

Brand apparently replied saying he was “very sorry”.

Multiple sources reportedly verified to the paper that the messages were from the phone number Brand used at the time.

More women have now contacted The Times and The Sunday Times with further claims in the wake of a joint investigation with Channel 4 Dispatches and their allegations will be “rigorously checked”, The Times said.

In a video statement posted online ahead of the publication of the first claims, Brand said he was facing a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said.

The BBC, Channel 4 and Banijay UK, which bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce the Big Brother spin-off shows Brand hosted, have all launched investigations into Brand’s behaviour while he was working on their programmes.