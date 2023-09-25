Sophia Loren has ‘urgent surgery’ after sustaining ‘serious fractures’ in fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophia Loren has ‘urgent surgery’ after sustaining ‘serious fractures’ in fall

By Press Association
The actress suffered ‘serious fractures’ (Myung Jung Kim/PA)
The actress suffered ‘serious fractures’ (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren has had emergency surgery following a fall in her Swiss home, her agent has confirmed.

The 89-year-old fell in her bathroom and sustained several “serious fractures” to different parts of her hip, including her femur, which needed “urgent surgery”, her agent Andrea Giusti told the PA news agency.

Loren’s representative also confirmed both Loren’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, were at her bedside.

Sophia Loren – London Airport – 1966
Film star Sophia Loren and her husband Carlo Ponti leaving London airport for Cannes Film Festival in 1966 (PA)

The Academy-Award winning Italian actress was married to film producer Carlo Ponti Sr from 1966 until his death in 2007.

During her illustrious career, Loren has starred opposite Hollywood greats including Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant – who she rejected a marriage proposal from after they appeared together in The Pride And The Passion in 1957.

Her performance as Cesira in 1960’s Two Women, directed by Vittorio De Sica, earned her the Oscar for best actress and made her the first actor or actress to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language performance.

In 1990, Loren also won an honorary award at the Oscars for being “one of the genuine treasures of world cinema” who has had a “career rich with memorable performances” and added “permanent lustre” to the industry.