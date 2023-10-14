Sir Michael Caine confirms his retirement from acting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Michael Caine confirms his retirement from acting

By Press Association
Michael Caine confirmed he is retiring from acting (Ian West, PA)
Veteran British actor Sir Michael Caine has confirmed he has retired from acting after the release of his latest film.

Sir Michael, 90, told the BBC: “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well I am now.”

“I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews… What am I going to do that will beat this?”

The Oscar, Golden Globe and Bafta-winning actor has an extensive filmography, including classic films ranging from Zulu and The Italian Job to more recently in Interstellar and The Dark Knight franchise, alongside Christian Bale.

He has appeared in more than 160 films over a career that has spanned seven decades.

ITV Avenue of the Stars
Sir Michael Caine is seen with his star on the newly opened Avenue Of Stars, outside the actors’ church St Paul’s, in Covent Garden, London (Ian West, PA)

In his final film, The Great Escaper which was released on October 6, he plays real-life World War Two veteran Bernie Jordan who escaped from a care home to attend D-Day celebrations in France.

“The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“They’re not going to be the lead. You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.”

Sir Michael said he had turned the film down three times before accepting the role as he considered himself retired.

He stars alongside Glenda Jackson, who died in June after the completion of the film.

His announcement comes a month before Sir Michael’s novel Deadly Game is scheduled for release.

The novel follows the adventures of DCI Harry Taylor, a detective with no respect for red tape or political reputations.

Sir Michael said in June: “It’s been my ambition for years to write a thriller. It’s the genre I most love to read and I’ve really got a buzz out of working on Deadly Game and teaming up with Hodder once again to publish it.

“I hope readers enjoy getting to know Harry Taylor as much as I did.”