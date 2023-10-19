Corrie star Sally Dynevor: I fainted when I learned I had cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Corrie star Sally Dynevor: I fainted when I learned I had cancer

By Press Association
Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor is fronting a campaign by Prevent Breast Cancer (Ian West/PA)
Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has revealed she fainted when she was told she had breast cancer at the time her on-screen character was battling the disease.

The soap star, 60, said she thought her doctor was confusing her with her character when she was told she had cancer on the same day she filmed the scene where she shared her diagnosis with her on-screen husband.

Dynevor, who has played Sally Metcalfe in the ITV show since 1986, recalled how she only checked herself for a lump after reading the scripts for the soap.

She told BBC Breakfast: “There was a particular day in 2009, I was reading the scripts, and I suddenly had a gap.

“And I thought I’m just going to go and see our nurse and see what she thinks, because I felt something very, very tiny.”

She added: “When (the doctor) told me ‘You have breast cancer’,  I fainted. Then I said ‘I think you’re getting me mixed up with my character’.”

Dynevor is now fronting a campaign by Prevent Breast Cancer to improve resources to train the next generation of medical staff to work in breast cancer screening.

She said: “When I got breast cancer, I was 46. And I thought that you didn’t get breast cancer at 46, it was for an older person.

“But yesterday I met a young girl who was 22 when she got diagnosed. So this is really important.”

She continued: “You never think that’s going to happen to you. When somebody tells you that news, and it comes really out of the blue, it’s really shocking.”

Dynevor, who is mother to Bridgerton and Fair Play star Phoebe Dynevor, as well as daughter Harriet and son Samuel, said: “I have two daughters, I don’t want my daughters to go through what I’ve been through so what Prevent is doing is really important.”