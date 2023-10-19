Steph’s Packed Lunch to come to an end on Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steph’s Packed Lunch to come to an end on Channel 4

By Press Association
Steph McGovern hosts Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 (Ian West/PA)
Steph McGovern hosts Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 (Ian West/PA)

Steph McGovern’s daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch will come to an end on Channel 4 in December, it has been announced.

The lunchtime show launched in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and was initially broadcast from McGovern’s living room in Harrogate.

Channel 4 also brought the debut air date forward, saying it hoped it would bring some positivity into the lives of viewers.

It later moved to its current studio setting in Leeds.

Announcing the decision to axe the programme, Channel 4 said it is “incredibly proud” of all the show has achieved and credited it for “kick-starting” the channel’s growth in the north of England.

The broadcaster said the budget for the show will now be reallocated to other programmes in the nations and regions.

A statement said: “Steph has not only made the nation’s lunchtimes more entertaining and brilliantly reflected the views and pre-occupations of the country, but the show has also been an outstanding springboard for developing local talent behind the scenes.

“However, with audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

“We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out of London target.

“We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph’s Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions.

“We have almost 500 roles outside of London and this will continue to increase over the next few years.

“We will continue to build on the legacy of the show, evolving what we do in line with our digital ambitions whilst continuing to reflect the lives of, and give a voice to, all our audiences across the UK and hope to work with Steph on other projects soon.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch, which airs on weekdays at 12 noon, features celebrity guests, discussions, games and cookery segments.

The news comes just a day after the BBC announced long-running soap Doctors will come to an end after 23 years because of increasing costs.

A spokesperson for production companies Expectation and Can Can said: “We’ve had over three fantastic years producing Steph’s Packed Lunch together and working with the brilliant Steph McGovern and the outstanding on-screen family of talent.

“We’re very disappointed that despite building a loyal audience we don’t get to continue brightening up 12-2 on Channel 4.

“Leeds didn’t have a live television community four years ago and it’s been a privilege to build a team which boasts some of the brightest, sharpest TV producers in the country.”