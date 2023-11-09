Maya Hawke brings chaos as voice of new emotion Anxiety in Inside Out 2 trailer

Maya Hawke can be heard voicing chaotic new character Anxiety in the first trailer for animated film Inside Out 2.

The movie follows Riley whose world was turned upside-down in the first Pixar film after her parents moved them to San Francisco.

The teaser for the sequel, released on Thursday, shows Hawke’s character unexpectedly appearing in the mind of Riley who, now a teenager, is dealing with a variety of emotions.

“Where can I put my stuff?” Anxiety asks, her hands filled with baggage, as the other emotions who live in Riley’s head jump back in fear.

Anxiety then says: “Oh I’m sorry, we wanted to make such a good first impression” before Disgust asks “What do you mean we?”

Early in the trailer the emotions wake up to chaos as blue characters wearing hard hats appear at headquarters looking to demolish the surroundings.

Speaking on new character Anxiety, director Kelsey Mann said they promise to stir things up within headquarters.

Amy Poehler voices Joy in Inside Out 2 (Ian West/PA)

“Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” he said.

“That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Hawke, whose parents are American actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, stars alongside Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira.

Parks And Recreation star Poehler voices Joy, while The Office actress Smith voices Sadness, with stand-up comedian Black starring as Anger, Arrested Development’s Hale as Fear and Fast And Furious actress Lapira as Disgust.

The first Inside Out film was released in 2015 and won the best animated feature film Oscar at the 88th Academy Awards.

The movie depicted the mind of 11-year-old Riley whose emotions try to lead her through a difficult time.

Sadness comes to the forefront of her mind due to the stress, before the emotion inadvertently gets lost in the far reaches of Riley’s mind, along with Joy.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will be released in cinemas in the summer of 2024.