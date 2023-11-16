Ncuti Gatwa and Andrew Scott honoured at star-studded GQ Men of the Year gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Ncuti Gatwa and Andrew Scott honoured at star-studded GQ Men of the Year gala

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwa attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall in London (Ian West/PA)
Actors Ncuti Gatwa and Andrew Scott were among the GQ cover stars honoured at the glitzy annual Men of the Year ceremony in London’s Royal Opera House.

The pair led the star-studded red carpet arrivals on Wednesday with Doctor Who star Gatwa sporting a floor-length shoulder-padded coat look alongside Scott in a matching cream linen suit paired paired with a silk pink shirt.

During the ceremony, Gatwa’s Sex Education co-star Jodie Turner-Smith, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge who starred alongside Scott in hit TV series Fleabag, were among those who gave a toast to the cover stars.

GQ Men of the Year Awards
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and music supergroup Boygenius – comprising of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – were also honoured by The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Dan Levy of hit TV sitcom Schitt’s Creek.

The after-party featured a live performance from Brit rising star winners Flo, as well as DJ sets by Black Coffee, Donnie Sunshine and Lexii Thomas.

The red carpet saw Gatwa’s Sex Education co-star Asa Butterfield sporting a lime green suit, while Games Of Thrones star Maisie Williams wore a netted blue and silver dress, alongside Loki’s Sophia Di Martino in a black tuxedo-style jacket over with a matching black dress.

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones was sporting blonde locks paired with a plunging fitted white top and a gold chain, while British actor Joe Alwyn, who ended his long-term relationship with US pop star Taylor Swift this year, wore a lack leather jacket with suit trousers and a black tie.

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Other British stars in attendance were Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker in a grey suit with his son George, documentary-maker Louis Theroux sporting a navy tuxedo as well as Being Human star Russell Tovey sporting a similar tuxedo look.

Musicians included Escapism singer Raye who wore a red PVC dress and Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid in a black skirt and matching cropped top.

Similarly, British actors included The Crown stars Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy who play William and Kate, as well as Top Boy’s Ashley Walters with co-star’s Saffron Hocking and Jasmine Jobson.

The 26th annual GQ Men of The Year event in association with Boss was held at the Royal Opera House in London.