Judi Dench says she made an accidental video call to Ben Whishaw from the bath

By Press Association
Dame Judi Dench was calling her friend Chris Logan to wish him happy birthday (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Judi Dench has revealed that she made a video call to fellow actor Ben Whishaw from the bath.

The Oscar-winning veteran star said her daughter, actress Finty Williams, suggested that she make a call to a friend, Chris Logan, for his birthday.

At the time, she said that Chris was having a walk with actor Ben Whishaw – known for voicing Paddington and BBC series This Is Going To Hurt – in Regent’s Park, London.

Actor Ben Whishaw (Victoria Jones/PA)

When asked about the moment, Dame Judi told the Zoe Ball And Friends podcast from BBC Sounds: “I can’t see Zoe, I can’t see at all, my phone is anathema, I don’t know what all those buttons (do).”

She added that she told Williams “of course” she would send the birthday greeting.

Dame Judi said: “I went up to get dressed and ready and I ran my bath and I got into my bath and I thought ‘Oh I must send Chris Logan a happy birthday (message).

“So I picked up my phone… and I said ‘Chris, happy happy’ and I just saw these two people turn and go…

“Well, it was FaceTiming them, I don’t know about FaceTime, poor Chris, happy birthday.”

Dame Judi was speaking as she promoted her book Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays The Rent, which includes a series of conversations with her friend, actor and director Brendan O’Hea.

She said that a tunic worn by her late husband, Michael Williams, who died in 2001 aged 65, for a performance of When Thou Art King where he played Henry V was found in an “emotional” moment.

Williams Dench Wedding
Actor Michael Williams with actress Dame Judi Dench on their wedding day (PA)

A female costume collector wrote her a letter saying she had the item, and sent it to Dame Judi.

“It was the first thing I’d ever seen Mikey in, long before we were married,” she said.

When Thou Art King is an adaption of William Shakespeare’s plays of Henry IV parts 1 and 2 and Henry V into three parts.

While travelling near Truro, Cornwall, Dame Judi said her family realised that her brother Jeffery Dench – who died in 2014 – was in the same production and the costume was designed by his wife Ann Curtis.

“Fint was in tears, Sammy (Dame Judi’s grandson) was in tears and Judi was so emotional,”  Mr O’Hea said.

“It was just a beautiful moment to see the whole family reunited and also reunited through Shakespeare.”