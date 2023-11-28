Timothee Chalamet dazzles in velvet suit at world premiere of Wonka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Timothee Chalamet dazzles in velvet suit at world premiere of Wonka

By Press Association
Timothee Chalamet arrives for the world premiere of Wonka (Ian West/PA)
Timothee Chalamet dazzled in magenta as he attended the world premiere of Wonka on Tuesday.

Call Me By Your Name actor Chalamet, 27, who plays the movie’s titular role, was bare chested when he took to the carpet in a velvet-look suit that was paired with a short-length necklace.

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, who plays Mrs Scrubbit in the movie, took selfies with fans at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre and sported a long black dress with a sheer cape.

The new adaptation of the film is based on Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, published in 1964, which tells the tale of a chocolate factory full of mind-bending treats and orange Oompa-Loompas.

Both Colman, 49, and Chalamet were pictured promoting the film at Potter’s Field Park in London on Monday.

Olivia Colman takes selfies with fans
Olivia Colman takes selfies with fans (Ian West/PA)

The surge in promotion comes after US actors’ union Sag-Aftra reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) to end the 118-day walkout earlier this month.

Horrible Histories actor Matthew Baynton, who stars as Fickelgruber in the film, was at the premiere sporting a dark navy and black suit with coiffed hair.

Wonka world premiere
Mathew Baynton plays Fickelgruber in the film (Ian West/PA)

Simon Farnaby, who starred in the CBBC children’s programme alongside Bayton, sported a blue velvet jacket with a standout black collar that matched his shirt.

The comic actor wrote the screenplay for Wonka alongside Paddington writer and director, Paul King.

Simon Farnaby
Simon Farnaby donned a blue jacket for the world premiere (Ian West/PA)

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson, who plays a priest in the upcoming movie, graced the Royal Festival Hall wearing a striped navy suit and tie.

Rowan Atkinson
Rowan Atkinson at the world premiere (Ian West/PA)

Love Actually actor Hugh Grant, who stars as a tiny orange Oompa-Loompa, turned up to the event wearing a white shirt and black suit and tie.

Other cast members including Sally Hawkins, who plays Willy Wonka’s mother, also made it to the premiere.

Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant plays an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka (Ian West/PA)

Wonka will be released in cinemas on December 8.