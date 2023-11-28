Bake Off winner crowned after celebration cake showstopper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bake Off winner crowned after celebration cake showstopper

By Press Association
Matty has been crowned the winner of the 14th series of The Great British Bake Off.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 programme, the PE and science teacher from Cambridgeshire was joined by fellow finalists Josh and Dan to make their final bakes.

The trio were tasked with a choux pastry signature, a sticky technical challenge and a celebration cake showstopper.

Presenter Alison Hammond announced that Matty had won the show and upon hearing this, the 28-year-old, who has described himself as an “underdog”, expressed his surprise.

He said: “I don’t know what to say, everyone said you should go on Bake Off and I thought it was a throwaway comment and never really listened to it.

“I never thought I would be on the show let alone win it!”

Offering his congratulations, fellow baker and post-doctoral research associate Josh, from Leicestershire, said: “I am so chuffed for Matty – when it always comes to the cake he has been fantastic, he is such a worthy winner, and a lovely chap as well.”

Competitor Dan, who is a civil engineering resource planner from Cheshire, added: “I had a feeling that Matty was going to win.

“On the day it counted and I am honestly so happy for him – what a kid I absolutely love him.”

On the show, the judges spoke about Matty’s journey to the final and Dame Prue Leith said: “I have never met a more cheerful, smiling uncomplaining and willing baker.

“He was just having such a good time, learning as much as he could, taking on board everything either of us said.”

Meanwhile, Paul Hollywood said that Matty “got better and better and better”.

“If you are going to smash it you do it in the last challenge, and that is exactly what he did,” he said.

“That chocolate cake was one of the best chocolate cakes I have had for a long, long time.”

 

Matty watched the final at home with his fiancee Lara and his friends and family.

“It was a lovely evening we had some bubbles to celebrate and needless to say I made some bakes,” he said.

“I have kept the trophy hidden away in a box in the loft, but I think it will have pride of place in the dining room from now so everyone can see it.”

He added: “Without a shadow of doubt I was the official underdog throughout the series so I think everyone was surprised when I made it to the final and then won it, including me.”

Matty will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen and all the other bakers, on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 4.