Olivia Colman goes blonde for Wonka world premiere in London

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman debuted a blonde hairdo at the world premiere of Wonka.

Colman, who plays Mrs Scrubbit in the movie, took selfies with fans at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre and sported a long black dress with a sheer cape for the event.

Olivia Colman arrives for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

In a photocall promoting the film the day before the premiere, Colman was pictured in a green dress and was still brunette. It is not the first time she has sported lighter locks, having arrived on the Oscars red carpet in 2020 sporting a blonde crop.

Olivia Colman during a photo call with the cast of Wonka at Potter’s Field Park (Ian West/PA)

The new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale sees Timothee Chalamet star as Willy Wonka.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 27, was bare chested when he took to the carpet at the London premiere in a velvet-look suit that was paired with a short-length necklace.

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the world premiere of Wonka (Ian West/PA)

The film is based on Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which was published in 1964, and tells the tale of a chocolate factory full of mind-bending treats and orange Oompa-Loompas.

Olivia Colman takes selfies with fans (Ian West/PA)

The surge in promotion comes after US actors’ union Sag-Aftra reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) to end the 118-day walkout earlier this month.

Horrible Histories actor Matthew Baynton, who stars as Fickelgruber in the film, was at the premiere sporting a dark navy and black suit with coiffed hair.

Mathew Baynton plays Fickelgruber in the film (Ian West/PA)

Simon Farnaby, who starred in the CBBC children’s programme alongside Bayton, sported a blue velvet jacket with a standout black collar that matched his shirt.

The comic actor wrote the screenplay for Wonka alongside Paddington writer and director, Paul King.

Simon Farnaby donned a blue jacket for the world premiere (Ian West/PA)

Also at the premiere was actor and comedian Matt Lucas, who plays Prodnose in the movie.

The Little Britain star wore a navy suit and white shirt to the red carpet event, which was fitted with festive-looking decor, including baubles and Christmas trees.

Matt Lucas at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson, who plays a priest in the upcoming movie, graced the Royal Festival Hall wearing a striped navy suit and tie.

Rowan Atkinson at the world premiere (Ian West/PA)

The Crown’s Imelda Staunton and Downtown Abbey star Jim Carter, who plays Abacus Crunch in the film, also turned up to the event wearing smart attire.

Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter at the event (Ian West)

Elsewhere, Love Actually actor Hugh Grant, who stars as a tiny orange Oompa-Loompa, turned up to the event wearing a white shirt and black suit and tie.

Other cast members including Sally Hawkins, who plays Willy Wonka’s mother, also made it to the premiere.

Hugh Grant plays an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka (Ian West/PA)

Wonka will be released in cinemas on December 8.