Home Entertainment

First look at Kane Robinson in Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut The Kitchen

By Press Association
First look at Kane Robinson in Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut The Kitchen (Netflix)

The Kitchen trailer starring British actor and rapper Kane Robinson follows a class clash in a futuristic London for Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut.

The Netflix film is set in 2044 where “the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits” as all forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city.

The Kitchen is London’s last village harbouring residents that refuse to move out of the place they call home and is home to Izi (Robinson) who is close to finding a way out when 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) comes into his life.

It is billed as a “story of fatherhood and love for the community” in dystopian London following the unlikely pair as they battle to survive in a system that is stacked against them – which will launch on January 19 on Netflix.

The newly-released teaser also stars British football pundit Ian Wright as the community’s pirate DJ, which comes a day after he announced he is to leave Match Of The Day at the end of the current season.

Ian Wright
Ian Wright in The Kitchen (Netflix)

The Kitchen is the first feature-length film co-written and co-directed by Oscar-winning actor Kaluuya, who has previously written shorts and has a writing credit on two episodes of Skins, in which he played Posh Kenneth.

The Get Out star wrote the Netflix film alongside Gangs Of London’s Joe Murtagh, while first time feature filmmaker Kibwe Tavares serves as co-director.

Actor Michael Fassbender serves as an executive producer on the film.