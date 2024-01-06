Jodie Foster says it’s ‘important for people to see other ways of being a woman’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Foster says it’s ‘important for people to see other ways of being a woman’

By Press Association
Jodie Foster said she had reached out to younger actresses (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jodie Foster has said it is “really important” for people to see “other ways of being a woman.”

The 61-year-old American actress and filmmaker discussed how she had recently reached out to non-binary actor Bella Ramsey, 20, as she wanted them to introduce her at the Elle Women In Hollywood celebration.

Speaking to The Guardian, Foster said: “I reached out to Bella, because we’d never met, and said: ‘I want you to introduce me at this thing’, which is a wonderful event about actors and people in the movies, but is also very much a fashion thing.

“Which means it’s determining who represents us. (The organisers) are very proud of themselves because they’ve got every ethnicity, and I’m like, yeah, but all the attendees are still wearing heels and eyelashes.

“There are other ways of being a woman, and it’s really important for people to see that.

“And Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup.”

Foster added: “I do a lot of reaching out to young actresses. I’m compelled. Because it was hard growing up.”

The actress said it was “bleak” for her when she was younger and added that she would not have been able to wear a suit when she was a young actor.

Asked if she would have been able to sport that kind of outfit, she said: “No. Because we weren’t free. Because we didn’t have freedom.

Cannes Foster
Actress Jodie Foster at the 54th Cannes Film Festival (Toby Melville/PA)

“And hopefully that’s what the vector of authenticity that’s happening offers – the possibility of real freedom.

“We had other things that were good. And I would say: I did the best I could for my generation.

“I was very busy understanding where I fitted in and where I wanted to be in terms of feminism.

“But my lens wasn’t wide enough. I lived in an incredibly segregated world.”

While Foster likes to get in touch with  young actors, she admitted that Gen Z can be “really annoying” to work with.

“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like: ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am,” she said.

“Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like: ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

Foster, who has been married to photographer Alexandra Hedison since 2014, has two sons from her marriage to Cydney Bernard and says they are “super feminist”.

“They like to watch movies and sit at home, and they’re really into their female friends,” she said.

The actress, who has starred in films including Taxi Driver (1976) and The Silence Of The Lambs (1991) has won two Oscars and received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2016.