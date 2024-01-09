Lindsay Lohan joins cast of Mean Girls remake at film’s premiere in New York

Lindsay Lohan looked “so fetch” as she walked the pink carpet at the premiere of the highly anticipated Mean Girls remake.

The actress, who starred as Cady Heron in the original 2004 film, donned a black gown with waist cut-outs and a diamond waistband at the event in New York on Monday night.

She posed for pictures alongside the cast of the new movie and reunited with Tina Fey, who wrote the classic teenage comedy.

The original film saw Cady move from Africa to an American high school where she finds out that the school is ruled by a friend group called The Plastics, headed by Regina George.

The new movie is based on the stage musical Mean Girls, which was written by Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw.

Honour Society actress Angourie Rice plays Cady in the film while singer Renee Rapp stars as Regina George and Love, Victor star Bebe Wood will portray Gretchen Wieners.

Lohan and Rice stopped for photos at the premiere to capture the original and new Cady together.

The film also sees Fey reprise her role as teacher Ms Norbury and Tim Meadows returns as Principal Duvall.

Christopher Briney will take on the part of Aaron Samuels, the classmate that Cady falls for, and Avantika Vandanapu and Jaquel Spivey will play Karen Shetty and Damian Hubbard, classmates who befriend Cady when she first arrives.

The cast also includes Mad Men star Jon Hamm as Coach Carr the gym teacher and Freaks And Geeks star Busy Philipps as Regina’s mother Mrs George.

When the musical opened on Broadway in 2018, it was a hit and has since been on two national tours.

The musical production will open at the Savoy Theatre in London in June 2024.

Lohan’s breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

She went on to star in a string of other hit noughties films including Herbie Fully Loaded, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday.

Lohan took a partial step back from the Hollywood limelight after years of tabloid attention but recently returned to screens following a rom-com deal with Netflix which included Falling For Christmas and Irish Wish.

The actress welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas last summer.

Mean Girls is set to open in cinemas on January 12.