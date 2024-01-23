The 2024 Oscar nominations in full

Oppenheimer leads nominations for the Academy Awards with 13 nods, with Poor Things and Killers Of The Flower Moon following behind with 11 and 10 nominations respectively.

Following the announcement ceremony on Tuesday, here are the Oscar nominations in full:

– Best motion picture

American Fiction

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

– Best actor

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Colman Domingo for Rustin

Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

– Best actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

– Best director

Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest

Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

– Best supporting actor

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

– Best supporting actress

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

– Original song

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren

I’m Just Ken from Barbie – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away from American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers Of The Flower Moon – Scott George

What Was I Made For? from Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

– Original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

– Writing (adapted screenplay)

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

– Writing (original screenplay)

Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdover – David Hemingson

Maestro – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December – screenplay by Samy Burch and story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

Past Lives – Celine Song

– Animated feature film

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

– International feature film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society Of The Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

– Documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

– Documentary short film

The ABCs Of Book Banning

The Barber Of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

– Animated short film

Letter To A Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

– Live action short film

The After

Invincible

Kight Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

– Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

– Costume design

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

– Visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

– Cinematography

El Conde

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

– Film editing

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

– Production design

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society Of The Snow