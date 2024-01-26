Door into Beatle’s childhood home goes on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Door into Beatle’s childhood home goes on display

By Press Association
The door to George Harrison’s childhood home will go on show in Liverpool (PA)
The door to George Harrison's childhood home will go on show in Liverpool (PA)

Beatles fans will be offered a glimpse into George Harrison’s childhood through the back door of his former home, which has gone on display in a museum.

The door, previously on the guitarist’s family home in Upton Green, Speke, Liverpool, is the latest item from the Fab Four’s past to go on show at the Liverpool Beatles Museum.

Harrison moved to the home from the age of six, in 1950, and the family stayed there until 1962.

The door at the museum
Owner Roag Best, brother of one time Beatles drummer Pete Best, with the back door from the former home in Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool (Chris Neill/Beatles Museum)

Museum owner Roag Best – the brother of early Beatles drummer Pete Best – said: “Upton Green had the Quarry Men and also John, Paul and George rehearsing together at the house. George was still living there at the beginning of Beatlemania.”

The terraced home is now an Airbnb owned by Ken Lambert, who got in touch with the museum.

“When he bought the house the previous owners asked him if he was interested in the original back door,” Mr Best said.

“It was just propped up in an outbuilding, a little bit worse for wear.

“He and a friend spent a considerable amount of time renovating the door and once it was renovated he wasn’t going to put it back on the house because it’s 73 years old, if not older.

“He asked if we’d like to put it on display.”

The door
The door was given to the museum by Ken Lambert, who now owns the property and rents it out as an Airbnb (Chris Neill/The Beatles Museum)

Visitors to the museum will now be able to open the door to see photos of Harrison as he was growing up on display behind it.

Mr Best said the exhibit looked like “a normal back door” but was likely to have been stepped through by John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney as well as Harrison.

He added: “I think fans are going to get a kick out of the fact they can open the door and see a collage of photos behind which will take them back in time to when George lived in the house.”