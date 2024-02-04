The Zone Of Interest named film of the year by London Film Critics’ Circle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

The Zone Of Interest named film of the year by London Film Critics’ Circle

By Press Association
The Zone Of Interest (A24/PA)
The Zone Of Interest (A24/PA)

Holocaust drama The Zone Of Interest has been named film of the year by the London Film Critics’ Circle.

The harrowing portrait of a family living in a house and garden next to Auschwitz is directed by British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, who was named best director.

The film stars German actor Christian Friedel as Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoss, while Sandra Huller plays his wife Hedwig, who is referred to as the “Queen of Auschwitz”.

London Critics Circle Film Awards – London
Jonathan Glazer at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

The film was also celebrated for its mix of music and sound.

Andrew Haigh’s moving drama All Of Us Strangers won the Attenborough Award for British/Irish film of the year, with star Andrew Scott named actor of the year and his co-star Paul Mescal named British/Irish performer for his body of work in 2023.

London Critics Circle Film Awards – London
Paul Mescal (left) and Andrew Scott at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Emma Stone was named actress of the year for Poor Things, the steampunk coming-of-age film by Yorgos Lanthimos, while Da’Vine Joy Randolph was named best supporting actress for her turn as a grieving cook in drama The Holdovers.

Riverdale’s Charles Melton won the supporting actor gong for May December, about a controversial romance.

Celine Song’s directorial debut Past Lives, about childhood friends reuniting, was named foreign language film of the year, and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron won the new animated film award.

American Fiction star Jeffrey Wright took to the stage to receive the Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film.

London Critics Circle Film Awards – London
Jeffrey Wright (Ian West/PA)

He is currently nominated for the best actor Oscar for his turn as a disgruntled author who writes the kind of novel he despises to prove a point and becomes a huge success.

The Derek Malcolm award for innovation was presented to Rustin star Colman Domingo, who is also in contention of the best actor Oscar for his performance as the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Mia McKenna-Bruce received the group’s first international breakthrough performance award for How To Have Sex, and the film’s writer-director Molly Manning Walker won the Philip French award for British/Irish breakthrough filmmaker.

The 44th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards were voted for by the 210-member film section of the Critics’ Circle.