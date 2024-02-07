‘Champion of under-represented stories’ Samantha Morton to get Bafta Fellowship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘Champion of under-represented stories’ Samantha Morton to get Bafta Fellowship

By Press Association
Samantha Morton is to be presented with the Bafta Fellowship (Ian West/PA)
Samantha Morton is to be presented with the Bafta Fellowship (Ian West/PA)

English actress and director Samantha Morton is to be awarded the Bafta Fellowship for “her exceptional body of work” that champions “under-represented stories”.

Morton, who most recently starred in TV series The Serpent Queen and The Burning Girls, said she was “profoundly humbled” by the award, which is the arts charity’s highest accolade.

The 46-year-old said: “As a proud Bafta member, I am honoured, profoundly humbled and grateful to Bafta for giving me this award.”

Anna Higgs, chairwoman of Bafta’s Film Committee, said: “Samantha Morton is a mesmerising storyteller with incredible range.

“She has made an extraordinary impact on the British film industry – consistently shining a light on complex characters and championing under-represented stories.

“On and off screen, she always works to break down societal barriers and change the make-up of the screen industries for the better – often against great odds.

“Samantha is hugely respected by her peers in Britain and Hollywood alike for her versatility, talent and passion for the craft of acting, and we are delighted to be honouring her exceptional body of work at the EE Bafta Film Awards next week.”

The Nottingham-born actress garnered international acclaim in 1997 for her performance in Carine Adler’s indie film Under The Skin, earning her the Boston Society Of Film Critics award for best actress.

61st Cannes Film Festival – ‘Synecdoche, New York’ Premiere
Samantha Morton arrives for the official screening of Synecdoche, New York at the 61st Cannes Film Festival in 2008 (Ian West/PA)

Morton has also received a best supporting actress Golden Globe for her portrayal of notorious child-murderer Myra Hindley in TV movie Longford (2006) and was Oscar-nominated for her role in Woody Allen’s Sweet And Lowdown (1999).

In 2010 she won a TV Bafta with her directorial debut, television movie The Unloved, and has also appeared in film and TV series including TV movie Jane Eyre (1997), action film Minority Report (2002) and comedy drama Synecdoche, New York (2008).

Previous recipients of the Bafta Fellowship award include Charlie Chaplin, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg and Dame Helen Mirren.

The Bafta Fellowship will be presented at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards, which will be hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre on February 18.

It will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.