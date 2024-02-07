Olly Alexander releases first teaser for Eurovision song Dizzy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olly Alexander releases first teaser for Eurovision song Dizzy

By Press Association
Olly Alexander is the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest (Suzan Moore/PA)
Olly Alexander is the UK’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest (Suzan Moore/PA)

Musician Olly Alexander has offered a first teaser for his new single Dizzy, which he will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

The Years and Years singer is the UK’s entry for the 68th edition of the popular singing contest.

On Wednesday, he announced the name of the song he will perform at the competition and said it will be released on March 1.

Alexander posted a photo of himself on a swing to his social media account, captioned: “Dizzy – My brand new single is coming March 1st !! I actually can’t wait to perform this on the Eurovision stage.”

He later posted a clip that showed him singing the song, co-written with producer Danny L Harle, while dressed in a pin-striped outfit, wearing a large, orange and brown broach.

The lyrics to the track include “Won’t you make me dizzy for your kisses” and “Will you take my hand and steer me.”

He said in a post: “Hello ! here’s the first tease of my @eurovision song ‘dizzy’.”

The Bafta-nominated actor’s slot in the competition – taking place in Malmo, Sweden – was announced during the Strictly Come Dancing final in December on BBC One.

Over the past decade, pop superstar Alexander has scored five top 10 UK singles and two number one albums with his band, Years and Years.

He has also starred in a number of TV programmes including the seventh series of teen drama, Skins, and Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, which saw him receive a Bafta nomination for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

Pop singer Mae Muller represented the UK last year at the contest, held at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and came second-to-last with track, I Wrote A Song.

All three live Eurovision 2024 programmes – both semi finals and the grand final – will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 7, 9 and 11.