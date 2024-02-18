David Tennant and Lily Collins lead glamorous arrivals to the Bafta film awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

David Tennant and Lily Collins lead glamorous arrivals to the Bafta film awards

By Press Association
David Tennant and Lily Collins were among some of the first arrivals at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)
David Tennant led first arrivals to the EE Bafta film awards in a non-traditional take on menswear.

Taking on hosting duties for the event at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Tennant opted against a predictable black tuxedo.

Instead, he walked the red carpet in a green and gold suit which appeared to feature an intricate horoscope-inspired pattern.

David Tennant
David Tennant is hosting the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Other first arrivals included Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, wearing a dramatic black column gown with floral detailing around the neckline, 80s-inspired puff sleeves and a gothic berry-coloured lip.

Lily Collins
Emily In Paris star Lily Collins (Ian West/PA)

Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams leaned into the trend for disco-inspired dressing in her outfit, wearing a lilac sparkling dress from London-based brand Self-Portrait with a high neck and feather accented cuffs.

Vogue Williams at the Baftas
Vogue Williams leaned into the disco-inspired trend (Ian West/PA)

The Woman King star Sheila Atim – who was nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at last year’s event – continued the growing trend for sequins on the runway. Her elegant silver dress had a drop waist, boat neckline and dramatic skirt.

Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim’s silver dress had a drop waist and boat neckline (Ian West/PA)

Star of How To Have Sex, Mia McKenna-Bruce, is one of the nominees for this year’s Rising Star Award, and for the occasion she chose a classic black sequinned strapless gown with silver floral accents from American brand Carolina Herrera, paired with a statement Cartier necklace.

Mia McKenna-Bruce at the Baftas
Mia McKenna-Bruce is nominated for this year’s Rising Star Award (Ian West/PA)

Taking on red carpet presenting duties, Clara Amfo was sleek in an all-black dress with a sheer top with a draped skirt.

Clara Amfo at the Baftas
Clara Amfo wore all black on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)