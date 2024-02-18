Carey Mulligan leads star-studded Bafta red carpet in stunning vintage fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Carey Mulligan leads star-studded Bafta red carpet in stunning vintage fashion

By Press Association
Carey Mulligan wore a classic Dior design for the Baftas (Ian West/PA)
Carey Mulligan wore a classic Dior design for the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Carey Mulligan led the charge on a glamorous red carpet at the EE Bafta Film Awards.

Mulligan is nominated for the best actress award for her role in Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, and wore a black strapless gown from French fashion house Dior.

Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, posted pictures and sketches of the dress on his Instagram Stories, labelling it as Christian Dior 1951 – suggesting Mulligan is either wearing the original dress from the 1950s or a modern recreation of it.

Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan (Ian West/PA)

It would not be the first time Mulligan has been inspired by vintage fashion for the red carpet – during the Golden Globes in early January she wore a recreation of a Schiaparelli dress dating back to 1949.

And Mulligan was not the only celebrity modelling high glamour at the Baftas.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett lived up to her reputation as a champion of sustainable fashion in a high-necked burgundy-coloured gown from Louis Vuitton made from deadstock material.

Even her jewellery had an environmentally-friendly slant, and was made partly from the necklace she wore to last year’s Baftas.

Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram: “The creation gives a second life to the pearls from Cate’s 2023 Bafta High Jewelry design, while the stones and materials have been sourced from five archival High Jewelry creations.”

As an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, it is no surprise that Poor Things actress Emma Stone chose an outfit from the French fashion house.

Her pastel orange gown echoed the 18th-century costuming of her character Bella Baxter in Poor Things, with a brocade bodice and a puff asymmetric sleeve.

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has spent a large part of the last year channelling the spirit of Barbie in her red carpet fashion, and the Baftas were no exception. Her pink and black Armani Prive gown was relatively pared-back, with hints of sparkle and black matching opera gloves.

Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike (Ian West/PA)

Saltburn star Rosamund Pike heralded the coming of spring in her pastel blue Dior outfit. The ballet-inspired tulle gown had a full skirt that grazed her ankles, and was worn with a nude bodice and matching high heels.

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin (Ian West/PA)

Emma Corrin can always be relied upon for an experimental take on red carpet dressing – for the Baftas, they wore a black long-sleeve crop top paired with a sheer black skirt and black short shorts over bright blue tights, paired with dramatic face netting. It drew upon one of the biggest trends in catwalk fashion right now: extremely short, underwear-style shorts.

The outfit is by Miu Miu – The Crown star has a long-standing relationship with the brand and has previously walked the Miu Miu runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Andrew Scott (L) and Paul Mescal
Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

All Of Us Strangers co-stars Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott both delivered interesting interpretations of menswear for the Bafta red carpet.

Mescal played around with tailoring in a wrap-style black jacket with white stitch detailing along the lapel, while Scott experimented with colour in an all-red ensemble, even down to his matching shoes.

Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor (Ian West/PA)

Nominated for the EE Bafta Rising Star Award, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor was joined on the red carpet by her mother, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor. Phoebe’s outfit seemed to be inspired by Marilyn Monroe – a simple white halterneck gown, worn with her hair slicked back into a chic bun.

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri – also nominated for the rising star award – has emerged as a style star during this awards season, and for the Baftas she channelled old Hollywood glamour in a peach halterneck gown by Bottega Veneta, completing the look with a white feather stole and matching opera gloves.

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell (Ian West/PA)

In a surprise appearance on the Bafta red carpet, supermodel Naomi Campbell proved all-black does not have to be boring – wearing a simple column gown underneath a layered tulle cape with a built-in hood, worn over a severe bob haircut.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Ian West/PA)

Set to perform Murder On The Dancefloor at the Baftas – which appears in a scene of Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn – Sophie Ellis-Bextor tapped into the trend for Gothic glamour in a see-through black dress with statement sleeves from Italian label Antonio Riva.