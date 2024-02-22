Katharine Hamnett bins CBE and says she is ‘disgusted to be British’ over Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katharine Hamnett bins CBE and says she is ‘disgusted to be British’ over Gaza

By Press Association
Fashion designer Katharine Hamnett proudly holds her CBE award (John Stillwell/PA)
Fashion designer Katharine Hamnett proudly holds her CBE award (John Stillwell/PA)

Fashion designer Katharine Hamnett has thrown her CBE in the bin as she said she is “disgusted to be British” over the war in Gaza and said Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer belong in there too.

The British activist, 76, best known for her statement slogan T-shirts, shared a video online in which she dumps her award into a wheelie bin, while wearing a top saying: “Disgusted To Be British.”

In the clip she emerges from her house and says to the camera: “I’m disgusted to be British for our role in genocide in Gaza.

“This is my CBE. It belongs in the dustbin, with Sunak and Starmer.”

She then opens the lid of the wheelie bin and throws the award inside.

She also urged viewers to visit theyworkforyou.com, adding: “Find your MP and tell them you will never vote for them again unless they support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

Hamnett was made Commander of the ­Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2011 New Year’s honours list.

Investiture ceremony
Hamnett is made a CBE by Queen Elizabeth (Lewis Whyld/PA)

She was made a CBE by the late Queen in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace wearing a dramatic large red feathered hat that obscured much of her face.

When Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, she shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram captioned: “Elizabeth the Great. RIP.”

Hamnett is no stranger to high profile political statements. In 1984 she was photographed with Margaret Thatcher in Downing Street wearing a T-shirt that read “58% don’t want Pershing” in protest against nuclear missiles.

Fashion – London Fashion Week – Downing Street Reception
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with Katharine Hamnett (PA)

She also sent models down the catwalk wearing T-shirts reading: “Stop War. Blair Out” in protest at the Iraq war when Tony Blair was prime minister.

Other famous T-shirts slogans include: Make Trade Fair, Save The Future and Women Against Wars.

Hamnett is the not the first famous face to relinquish their honour.

Hamnett London Fashion
Hamnett’s autumn/winter 2003 collection (Yui Mok/PA)

Last year, The Good Wife actor Alan Cumming said he had returned his OBE after conversations about the role of the monarchy “opened his eyes” to the suffering of indigenous people around the world.

In 2020, Welsh star Michael Sheen revealed he gave back his OBE so he could call for the scrapping of the title Prince of Wales.

In 1969, Beatle John Lennon returned his MBE with a letter to the Queen saying it was “a protest against Britain’s involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra thing, against our support of America in Vietnam and against Cold Turkey slipping down the charts”.

Journalist Jon Snow, comedian John Oliver and poet Benjamin Zephaniah are among those who have turned honours down.

According to the Cabinet Office, it is possible to renounce an honour, but a recipient still holds it until the King agrees to annul it.

As a result, placing a CBE in the bin is only a token gesture until formal action is taken by the monarch.