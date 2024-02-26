Sting attends Dune: Part Two premiere 40 years after appearing in 1984 version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Sting attends Dune: Part Two premiere 40 years after appearing in 1984 version

By Press Association
Sting appeared in David Lynch’s Dune in 1984 (Evan Agostini/PA)
Sting attended the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York almost 40 years on from his appearance in David Lynch’s version of the film.

The 72-year-old co-founder of rock band The Police opted to wear a long black over coat at the event, held at Lincoln Centre Plaza, which he attended alongside his daughter Mickey Sumner.

The singer starred as villain Feyd Rautha Harkonnen in the 1984 film, a role now taken by American actor Austin Butler.

NY Premiere of “Dune: Part Two”
Sting and Mickey Sumner attend the premiere of Dune: Part Two, at Lincoln Centre Plaza (Evan Agostini/AP)

Speaking to the Associated Press about Lynch’s film, he said: “We tried to cram far too much into it, but I still enjoy that one as well. It was a long time ago.”

Discussing what it is like to be able to watch a new version of the film, he added: “It’s wonderful. I mean, I’m looking forward to seeing Austin playing my role, which is fantastic. You know, I could have played his dad, actually.”

NY Premiere of “Dune: Part Two”
Zendaya stars as Chani (Evan Agostini/AP)

US actress Zendaya also took to the carpet and wore a cream long-sleeved gown with a see-through panel that showcased her torso.

The floor-length ensemble also featured gold textured elements toward the bottom of the dress.

NY Premiere of “Dune: Part Two”
Timothee Chalamet (Evan Agostini/AP)

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sequel sees Zendaya, 27, return to her role as Chani alongside Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, as he takes revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

Wonka star Chalamet, 28, opted for leather-look black trousers, a beige top and sunglasses for the event.

NY Premiere of “Dune: Part Two”
Anya Taylor-Joy at the premiere (Evan Agostini/AP)

Elsewhere, Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Paul’s sister in the film, wore a gold-coloured gown that featured a sheer black layer with a halter neck that was cinched in at the waist.

Cast members including Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgard and Lea Seydoux also attended the premiere.

NY Premiere of “Dune: Part Two”
Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux (Evan Agostini/AP)

Dune: Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.

Dune: Part Two is released in cinemas on March 1.