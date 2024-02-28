‘Big Mo’ Harris brings the drama as actress Laila Morse returns to EastEnders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘Big Mo’ Harris brings the drama as actress Laila Morse returns to EastEnders

By Press Association
Morse said she was ‘delighted to be coming home to Walford’ (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
Laila Morse will return permanently to her role as EastEnders character “Big Mo” Harris.

The 78-year-old actress is known for portraying the dodgy and fiery matriarch of the Slater family in the BBC One soap since 2000 before she departed Albert Square in 2021.

She has returned to Walford for a few stints over the last few years and originally left to go on a cruise ship with her love interest Fat Elvis (Shenton Dixon).

This time, “Big Mo” is back alongside her great-grandson Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), who is the son of Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) and Maureen “Little Mo” Slater (Kacey Ainsworth), after he briefly left the square last year.

TV Choice Awards 2024
Bobby Brazier will return to EastEnders with Laila Morse (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Morse said: “I’m delighted to be coming home to Walford to bring Mo back to life.

“EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be reunited with my on-screen family, who are like my family, as well as old and new faces.”

She last appeared on screen in 2022 when she attended Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kat Slater’s (Jessie Wallace) attempted first wedding.

A renowned schemer, her previous storylines involve her long-standing feud with Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement), helping Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) give birth to Rebecca “Bex” Fowler on Dot Branning’s (June Brown) sofa, and – in one of her many efforts to make money through questionable means – pretending that Kat had died.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer, said the show was “absolutely delighted” to have Morse back.

“Although her time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Slater family has endured a huge amount of drama since she last appeared on screen and Mo’s return will be no different,” he added.

TV Choice Awards 2017 – London
Laila Morse has returned to Walford for a few stints over the last few years (Ian West/PA)

“We’re delighted to welcome Laila back permanently as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside great-grandson Freddie.”

There is no indication of why the characters are returning but the soap teased “where Mo goes, trouble inevitably follows”.

A first-look will air on the EastEnders TikTok channel of “Big Mo” and Freddie in her caravan, where she has been living since leaving Walford.

Brazier joined EastEnders in 2022 and took a break from the soap while he competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Morse is also known for competing on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and as an actress in the film Nil By Mouth, directed and written by her brother Gary Oldman, an Oscar-winning actor.

Filming is under way and she will be shown on screen in spring this year.