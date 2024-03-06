Oscar nominee Emma Stone leads parade of A-listers at Louis Vuitton show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Oscar nominee Emma Stone leads parade of A-listers at Louis Vuitton show

By Press Association
Emma Stone was among the stars lighting up the front row of the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Emma Stone was among the stars lighting up the front row of the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Sophie Turner, Emma Stone and Millie Bobby Brown were among the stars lighting up the front row of the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Game Of Thrones star Turner arrived in high-waisted cream and black striped trousers with leather braces, teamed with a strapless burgundy top with dramatic billowing fuchsia sleeves.

France Fashion Louis Vuitton 24/25 Arrivals
Sophie Turner (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Poor Things star Stone, who is nominated for an Oscar on Sunday for her turn as a woman who is brought back to life with the brain of a baby, wore a cropped quilted cream jacket and cream vest paired with white trousers.

France Fashion Louis Vuitton 24/25 Arrivals
Emma Stone (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett was also in attendance, sporting a teal satin top with draped sleeves and leather-look trousers.

Fans of Blanchett’s style might remember the top from the 2023 Oscars, when she was nominated for her starring role as a conductor in Tar and paired the look with a floor-length black skirt.

For the fashion show, she teamed the ensemble with sunglasses, despite the dark skies.

France Fashion Louis Vuitton 24/25 Arrivals
Cate Blanchett (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson wore a pink and white tiered skirt with a draped white striped flowing top and a dramatic monochrome belt.

France Fashion Louis Vuitton 24/25 Arrivals
Sarah Paulson (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor opted for a similar look but in a different colour palette, teaming her black and white tiered skirt with an oversized grey and yellow shirt.

France Fashion Louis Vuitton 24/25 Arrivals
Phoebe Dynevor (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The show was held in the Cour Carree – one of the main courtyards of the Louvre Museum – and was a blockbuster event, marking French creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere’s 10-year anniversary at the fashion house.

Stranger Things star Brown was among the more colourful attendees, choosing a pink and orange dress with a monogrammed belt.

France Fashion Louis Vuitton 24/25 Arrivals
Millie Bobby Brown (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Other stars in attendance included Bond star Lea Seydoux, Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan.

No Time To Die actress Ana De Armas was also there, alongside Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Irish actress Saoirse Ronan.

France Fashion Louis Vuitton 24/25 Arrivals
Saoirse Ronan (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Ronan also showcased the pinstripe trend and high-waisted trousers, this time in a salmon pink and white colourway.

Ghesquiere recently renewed his Louis Vuitton contract for another five years.