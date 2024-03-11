Twins stars and Batman villains Schwarzenegger and DeVito reunite at Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Twins stars and Batman villains Schwarzenegger and DeVito reunite at Oscars

By Press Association
Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Danny DeVito (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, and Danny DeVito (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, both stars of comedy films Twins and Junior, have reunited to present two categories at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The duo, who were also both villains in different films about the DC Comics character Batman, presented the visual effects gong to Godzilla Minus One and the film editing prize to Oppenheimer at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

96th Academy Awards – Press Room
Michael Keaton (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Receiving a standing ovation from the audience when they arrived, DeVito said: “Arnold and I are presenting together for a very obvious reason…”

“We both tried to kill Batman,” Schwarzenegger added.

The Austrian actor and politician also said that in Batman & Robin, his character Mr Freeze was defeated by Batman as he used his “one weakness, love” – in reference to the supervillain losing his wife at the outset of the film and getting his powers when he cryogenically freezes her.

They also poked fun at Michael Keaton, who was in the audience and starred as the Caped Crusader in 1992’s Batman Returns opposite DeVito as the evil top hat-wearing The Penguin.

DeVito said The Penguin died when he was “thrown out of a window” by Batman.

As the camera turned to Keaton, who was also in the 1980 superhero movie Batman, he added: “Where is he, that son of a bitch? He’s here, he’s right here, there he is… you (Michael) are a real beak breaker. I’m going to see you after the Governors Ball.. pal.”

Schwarzenegger also said: “You better believe it.”

The Governors Ball Music Festival takes place in June at Flushing Meadows in New York City and is also the name of an Oscars after party.

In the 1988 film Twins, Schwarzenegger and Devito play brothers that are the result of the same pregnancy when a woman is inseminated by different fathers in an experiment – who find each other as adults and are not identical.

Their 1994 movie, Junior, also references a pregnancy as Schwarzenegger plays an expectant father and Devito takes the role of the doctor looking after him while he deals with having a child.