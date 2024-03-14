Jake Gyllenhaal on how he ‘honoured’ late Patrick Swayze in Road House remake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jake Gyllenhaal on how he ‘honoured’ late Patrick Swayze in Road House remake

By Press Association
Jake Gyllenhaal attends a screening for Road House in London (Ian West/PA)
Jake Gyllenhaal attends a screening for Road House in London (Ian West/PA)

Jake Gyllenhaal has said he had tattoos created for his character in “honour” of the late Patrick Swayze when creating a remake of his action thriller Road House.

Dirty Dancing star Swayze played James Dalton, a New York City bouncer hired to protect a bar in Jasper, Missouri, in the original 1989 film.

In the Prime Video remake by director Doug Liman, US actor Gyllenhaal takes the lead playing former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton, who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadside bar in the Florida Keys.

SHOWBIZ Swayze
Patrick Swayze (Joel Ryan/PA)

The pair worked together in the 2001 cult classic Donnie Darko, in which Gyllenhaal stars as a sleepwalking teenager and Swayze plays a motivational speaker.

Speaking to the PA news agency at a special screening of the new Road House in London, Gyllenhaal said: “Patrick and I met when I made this film Donnie Darko very early in my career and he was always so generous and he was lovely to me and supportive throughout my career.

“And so, when it came time to try this on, I thought about him a lot and I tried to honour him in different ways.

“I have some tattoos in my character that we designed in honour of him, just to carry him with me while I did it. And I’m just a huge Patrick Swayze fan.”

Swayze died from pancreatic cancer in 2009 aged 57.

Road House screening – London
Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor star opposite each other in the remake (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on how he approached creating his character, Gyllenhaal added: “A big part of it is a sense of humour.

“I think the whole movie is this wonderful, fun, thrilling, but sometimes absurd, ride and we always keep an eye on that throughout it and that’s what makes Doug Liman such a great filmmaker.

“He’s always threading that needle and that’s why the movie is so special.”

The film sees the actor star opposite Irish fighter Conor McGregor in what is the ex-UFC champion’s first film acting role.

McGregor said he felt his co-star Gyllenhaal and the director were both “amazing”.

“Director Doug, he gave me a confidence, made me feel I was better than I probably was, I just enjoyed the whole process,” he added.

Asked if this was going to be the start of his acting career, McGregor revealed he plans to “get back into fighting shape” so he can compete as a UFC fighter again.

Road House will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.