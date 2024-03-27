Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks to swap Woolpack for Rovers as she joins Corrie

Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks will swap the Woolpack for the Rovers as she takes over as the new producer of Coronation Street.

She will begin her new role in April, replacing acting producer Verity MacLeod, who stepped up from Coronation Street’s assistant producer during the recruitment process.

Former Corrie chief Iain MacLeod is now ITV’s executive producer for continuing drama.

Brooks, from Liverpool, has been at the helm of Emmerdale, alongside Laura Shaw, since 2018.

She previously served as story producer at Coronation Street, joining in 2012 and working on some of the soap’s most memorable storylines including Hayley’s death, who killed Tina, the arrival of Phelan and his subsequent abuse of Anna, Jenny’s return, Steve’s depression and the mini-bus crash.

Brooks said: “I’ve had a wonderful time working on Emmerdale and I feel immensely proud to be part of a team that has achieved such great success over the past eight years.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time on the show and I’ve had the privilege of working with such a hugely talented and hard-working bunch of people, who also happen to be the loveliest, too.

Emmerdale’s The Woolpack (PA)

“Both professionally and personally, Emmerdale has given me so much more than I ever could have imagined, and for that I shall be eternally grateful.

“Thanks Emmerdale, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Speaking about her new role, she said: “Corrie has lit up my living-room since I was a kid, so to be asked to produce a show I’ve revered for such a long time is the ultimate ‘pinch me’ moment.

“I’ve adored the show from across the Pennines and have consistently been in awe of the talent on display, both on and off the screen.

“It truly is a special show and I endeavour to take great care to ensure that it continues to thrive as we head into the next chapter. Coronation Street has, and always will be, part of my DNA, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”