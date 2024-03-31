Rebel Wilson says Sacha Baron Cohen film was ‘worst experience’ of her career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson says Sacha Baron Cohen film was ‘worst experience’ of her career

By Press Association
Rebel Wilson has spoken about her experience filming Grimsby (Doug Peters/PA)
Rebel Wilson has spoken about her experience filming Grimsby (Doug Peters/PA)

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has said starring in comedy film Grimsby was “the worst professional experience of my career”.

The Pitch Perfect actress starred opposite Sacha Baron Cohen, 52, in the 2016 comedy film about a spy and his idiotic brother, and said she felt “disrespected on set”.

It comes after Wilson, 44, revealed on Instagram on Monday that her forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, would include a chapter about Borat actor Baron Cohen.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she said: “It turned out to be the worst professional experience of my career.”

“It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it’s another for somebody else to humiliate you,” she added.

Wilson said she felt costumes were chosen to “see all the cellulite on my thighs and a top to show the fattest part of my arm”, leaving her feeling “like I was something to be laughed at and degraded because of my size”.

She also said she felt her character was being “demeaned” after a stripper was hired to portray her running naked around a football pitch.

Wilson returned months later for the film’s reshoots.

She said: “The fact that I then went back… I felt ashamed of myself. Why do I have such low self-worth?”

The World Premiere of Grimsby – London
Sacha Baron Cohen in character as Nobby attending The World Premiere of Grimsby (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The actress and TV presenter said she left feeling “shaken” and added that “it took months to recover”.

Wilson claims she could not help but feel “disrespected on set”, and said she did not say more at the time out of fear of being labelled “a troublemaker”.

The Bridesmaids actress also reflected on how she has used her image to further her career and said making herself look “ugly” was a part of her plan.

“When I was younger I deliberately made myself less attractive,” Wilson said.

“I wanted to make something of myself, have a great career and make a lot of money,” she added.

“I knew I wouldn’t be taken seriously like a Cate Blanchett or Nicole Kidman, but I quickly realised that the bigger you were, the more audiences laughed.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

“So I’d have my gut hanging out and wear micro-shorts on stage, no make-up, stuff that horrified my mother.

“It was a really conscious decision to look ugly. It was part of my plan.”

Wilson is known for playing comedic characters such as Fat Amy in the American musical comedy film Pitch Perfect (2012) and its two sequels.

She has also starred in Taika Waititi’s film Jojo Rabbit (2019) and Tom Hooper-directed movie musical Cats (2019).

Baron Cohen’s representatives have been approached for comment.