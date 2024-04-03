Anya Taylor-Joy confirms she married Malcolm McRae in secret ceremony in 2022

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed she secretly married her partner Malcolm McRae two years ago in a ceremony in New Orleans.

The Queen’s Gambit star, 27, shared previously unseen photos from the big day in 2022, including “anatomically correct” cakes shaped like human hearts, complete with pools of blood.

She wrote: “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans.

“The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever.

“Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love… you’re the coolest.

“N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat.”

She added that her Dior wedding dress, embellished with hummingbirds and thistles, was “beautifully embroidered with our love story.”

Model Cara Delevingne, who is currently starring in the West End production of Cabaret, was among the guests at the wedding, the photos reveal.

A video shows the actress covering her face with her veil in front of a backdrop covered with candles.

US musician McRae, frontman of the rock band More, shared his own photos from the day and wrote: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful.”

It was rumoured the couple had tied the knot in October 2023, when photos emerged of a celebration in Italy, which was reported to be their wedding.

Photos from their Italian event show Taylor-Joy apparently wearing the same dress seen in pictures from the New Orleans ceremony.

Taylor-Joy, who was born in the US but moved to London at the age of six, where she went to school, is best known for her roles in films such as The Witch, Last Night In Soho and Emma.

She will next be seen in Mad Max spin-off Furiosa.