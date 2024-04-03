Christina Applegate questioned if she was dying during MS relapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christina Applegate questioned if she was dying during MS relapse

By Press Association
Actress Christina Applegate said she wondered if she was dying when she was unable to move due to ‘intense pain’ during a multiple sclerosis MS relapse (Ian West/PA)
Christina Applegate said she questioned if she was dying when she was unable to move due to “intense pain” during a multiple sclerosis (MS) relapse.

The 52-year-old Dead To Me actress said she could not leave her bed for three weeks due to the pain, ahead of a recording of her podcast MeSsy With Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Applegate described moments where she could not move, saying on the latest episode: “(I wonder) am I dying? I can’t see, I can’t walk, I can’t breathe.”

She added she was struggling to get out of bed because “if no-one is with me, I’m going to fall”. Because of her inability to move, she had not showered in three weeks and used wipes to keep herself clean.

On the day of taping the podcast, the Bad Moms star also revealed she had not slept for 24 hours, because involuntary eye movements were keeping her awake.

Representatives for Applegate told People the recording occurred “months ago”.

Speaking on the podcast, she said: “It could be damage to the optic nerve.

“It’s a little scary (that my eye could) burst out of my face.”

Applegate previously revealed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that she has 30 lesions on her brain, the biggest of which is behind her right eye.

The actress said she contacted her doctor about her relapse but had not received a response by the time she was making the recording.

During the relapse, she also experienced a lack of energy, increased tingling in her lower body, and an inability to stop her legs hurting.

“My legs have never been this bad,” she said. “Legs are just done. I can’t get circulation.”

In August 2021, Applegate revealed on Twitter (now X) that she has MS, which is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakes the body for a foreign substance and attacks it.

In December the following year, she spoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show about how her legs had stopped working on the set of Dead To Me and that is what prompted her to see a doctor.

On her podcast, Applegate spoke about using a heated pad to relieve the pain in her limbs. She also described an instance a few weeks earlier where she had got third degree burns from using the heated pad and ended up with “a blister the size of two grapes”.

It is not yet known if the recording took place before or after she attended the 2024 Emmys in January while using a cane, or if the actress was in the relapse phase during this time.