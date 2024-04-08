It was hard to keep a poker face during Andrew Newsnight interview – producer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It was hard to keep a poker face during Andrew Newsnight interview – producer

By Press Association
The producer who secured Emily Maitlis’s infamous Newsnight interview with the Duke of York has said ‘it was hard to keep a poker face’ while Andrew was speaking (BBC/PA)
The producer who secured the infamous Newsnight interview with the Duke of York has said “it was hard to keep a poker face” while Andrew was speaking.

The story of how Sam McAlister secured the interview about Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is told in the new Netflix film Scoop, based on her memoir.

McAlister is played by Billie Piper, while Andrew is played by Rufus Sewell and interviewer Emily Maitlis is played by Gillian Anderson.

World premiere of Scoop – London
Sam McAlister (left) and Billie Piper attend the world premiere of Scoop (Ian West/PA)

Recalling what was going through her mind as Andrew made claims about his ability to sweat, “standard shooting weekends” and a trip to a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, Surrey, McAlister told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I was sitting about 15 feet behind him.

“I had two parts of my brain. I’m an ex-criminal defence barrister, so my lawyer brain was going ‘OMG the prosecution have won the lottery here.’

“Because if those statements were false, they were very easy to disprove.

“And my journalist brain is going ‘OMG we’ve won the lottery here.’

“So, really, it was quite hard to keep a poker face for 50 minutes of that, with those kinds of answers.

“I was basically looking at the floor a lot, trying not to make eye contact.

“And it really was an extraordinary experience to hear this avalanche of answers.”

Scoop on Netflix
Rufus Sewell as the Duke of York, Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis and Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk in Scoop (Peter Mountain/Netflix/PA)

Another version of the story of the interview will be told in the Amazon series A Very Royal Scandal, starring Ruth Wilson as Maitlis and Michael Sheen as Andrew.

Maitlis, who left Newsnight to host The News Agents podcast with former BBC journalists Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, is an executive producer on the production.

McAlister described the other version as “complementary” rather than a rival, adding: “It’s fantastic.

“Obviously this movie is told from my perspective, inevitably, because it’s from my book, and Emily’s will be from her perspective.

“It’s great there’s so much interest and I’m so sorry to disappoint – I know everyone loves a scrap between women – but no, (there is) absolutely none whatsoever.

“I wish her nothing but happiness and success and I’m sure she feels the same about me.

“I’ve never felt jealousy or rivalry in my entire life.”