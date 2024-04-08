Left-wing principles should not trump access to care, says Wes Streeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Left-wing principles should not trump access to care, says Wes Streeting

By Press Association
Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has defended his plans to use private providers to cut NHS waiting lists (James Manning/PA)
Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has defended his plans to use private providers to cut NHS waiting lists (James Manning/PA)

Left-wing principles should not trump “timely access to care” when it comes to using private providers in the NHS, Labour’s shadow health secretary has said.

Wes Streeting defended his party’s plan to use spare private sector capacity to get NHS waiting lists down, saying that while “middle-class lefties cry ‘betrayal’”, the “real betrayal” was a “two-tier system that see people like them treated faster”.

Writing in The Sun newspaper, Mr Streeting said his party would not put more money into the health service without major reform, saying this “would be like pouring water into a leaky bucket”.

He said: “The NHS is a service, not a shrine. It is judged by how well it serves the public, not how heavy a price we’re paying for failure.

“The problems with the NHS are clear. It’s a 20th century service that hasn’t changed with the times and isn’t fit for the modern era.”

He added that Labour would “bring our analogue service into the digital age”, reducing the amount of time “wasted by outdated equipment” while also “cutting the red tape that ties up GPs’ time”.

Mr Streeting has previously been criticised by those on the left of his party for his willingness to use private providers to provide NHS care, with some arguing Labour should increase funding for the health service instead.

But speaking on the BBC’s Today programme, he said it was “pragmatic” to use spare capacity to reduce waiting lists, as “anyone with half an ounce of sense knows that it takes time to build (NHS) capacity back up”.

He added there was also a “principled” argument for doing so, saying: “I don’t think I could look someone in the eye who is waiting for months and months, sometimes over a year, in pain and agony for treatment, I couldn’t look that person in the eye and say they should wait longer because my principles trump their timely access to care.”

Mr Streeting also made a plea for greater cross-party cooperation on fixing social care, saying: “We’ve got to end this endless cycle where politicians from both of the main parties torpedo each others plans.”

Opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

In 2010, the Conservatives under David Cameron criticised Labour’s proposals for funding social care as a “death tax” while in 2017 Labour under Jeremy Corbyn attacked Tory plans as a “dementia tax”.

Mr Streeting told the BBC: “I would hope that the next Labour government won’t just provide an answer to the immediate crisis in social care, but will set out a long-term direction for investment and reform that can command consensus across the divide and can last for generations, as we did on the NHS in 1948.”

His comments came as Labour prepared to set out its latest policy on the NHS, which involve digitising the “red book” parents use for their children’s medical records as part of a series of reforms to the NHS app.

Parents and the NHS would be able to see if children are behind on jabs or check-ups through a new digital record, with automatic notifications to prompt them to book appointments.

The party hopes this will help boost MMR vaccination rates, which have fallen in recent years while measles outbreaks have become more common.