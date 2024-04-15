Hannah Waddingham tells off photographer on Olivier Awards red carpet

Olivier Awards host Hannah Waddingham was cheered and applauded after she told off a photographer who appeared to ask her to “show your leg”.

The Ted Lasso star took to the red carpet of the award show held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to pose for photographs wearing a light purple, sequined gown.

While standing on a set of steps on the carpet, the show’s host could be heard calling out a photographer in the waiting crowd.

Hannah Waddingham at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the photographer’s words are inaudible but Waddingham can be heard replying: “Oh my God, you would never say that to a man.

“Don’t be a dick, otherwise I’ll move off.

“Just don’t say, ‘show your leg’, no.”

Onlookers could then be heard cheering and applauding the star as she left the red carpet and walked towards the Royal Albert Hall.

Waddingham continued to discuss the incident as she left, before she could be heard saying: “Have some manners.”

After hosting the ceremony in 2023, the British singer and actress returned to the role this year, opening the show with a musical performance of Anything Goes.

Waddingham is best known for her role in the Apple TV+ comedy series, Ted Lasso, where she played Richmond FC owner Rebecca Welton.

The London-born star has also appeared in Game of Thrones and Sex Education, and was hailed as a national treasure when she co-hosted last year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.