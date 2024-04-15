Hannah Waddingham tells off photographer on Olivier Awards red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Hannah Waddingham tells off photographer on Olivier Awards red carpet

By Press Association
Hannah Waddingham attending the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)
Olivier Awards host Hannah Waddingham was cheered and applauded after she told off a photographer who appeared to ask her to “show your leg”.

The Ted Lasso star took to the red carpet of the award show held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to pose for photographs wearing a light purple, sequined gown.

While standing on a set of steps on the carpet, the show’s host could be heard calling out a photographer in the waiting crowd.

Olivier Awards 2024 – London
Hannah Waddingham at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the photographer’s words are inaudible but Waddingham can be heard replying: “Oh my God, you would never say that to a man.

“Don’t be a dick, otherwise I’ll move off.

“Just don’t say, ‘show your leg’, no.”

Onlookers could then be heard cheering and applauding the star as she left the red carpet and walked towards the Royal Albert Hall.

Waddingham continued to discuss the incident as she left, before she could be heard saying: “Have some manners.”

After hosting the ceremony in 2023, the British singer and actress returned to the role this year, opening the show with a musical performance of Anything Goes.

Waddingham is best known for her role in the Apple TV+ comedy series, Ted Lasso, where she played Richmond FC owner Rebecca Welton.

The London-born star has also appeared in Game of Thrones and Sex Education, and was hailed as a national treasure when she co-hosted last year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.