Scott Mills marries partner Sam Vaughan in Spanish ceremony

BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills has married his long-term partner Sam Vaughan.

The 51-year-old said they had “the most incredible day” celebrating alongside friends and family members, including DJs Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark and Jordan North as well as Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope.

The ceremony took place at Xalet Del Nin, a Mediterranean villa facing the sea on the coast near Barcelona.

During the ceremony pop singer Pixie Lott performed the song How Long Will I Love You and Mills’ former co-host Chris Stark performed master of ceremony duties.

Wedding guests danced to a set from Eurovision Song Contest star Sam Ryder, with DJ Joel Corry also providing some party tunes.

Mills said: “We both had the most incredible day. To celebrate with all our close friends and family in Spain was so special.

“We are looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”

Photos from the day show the couple decked out in black and white suits.

They are also seen kissing amid a plume of rainbow-coloured smoke.