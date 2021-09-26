Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Coldplay and BTS challenging Ed Sheeran for top spot in the singles chart

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 7:07 pm
Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A new collaboration between Coldplay and BTS is taking on Ed Sheeran in the race for the top spot in the UK singles chart.

In the Official Charts Company provisional rankings, their new release My Universe currently trails Sheeran’s track Shivers by just 1,000 chart sales.

Shivers topped the chart last week.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Exeter
Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Ben Birchall/PA)

If My Universe holds its current position, it will be Coldplay’s best performing single in the chart since their 2017 hit Something Just Like This, which was a collaboration with Chainsmokers.

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa currently sit third in the provisional rankings with Cold Heart.

Bad Habits, another track by Sheeran, is fourth, followed by Out Out by Joel Corry and Jax Jones featuring Charlie XCX and Saweetie.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal