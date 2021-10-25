Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bowie pop-up shop celebrating singer’s 75th birthday opens in London

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 5:25 pm
David Bowie pop-up shop (Jonathan Brady/PA)
David Bowie pop-up shop (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A pop-up shop has opened its doors yards from where David Bowie posed as Ziggy Stardust to celebrate what would have been the star’s 75th birthday.

The outlet opened on Monday at 14 Heddon Street in London, which is the historic location pictured on the front of Bowie’s 1972 album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

It is described as “part-exhibition” and “part-shop”, and will sell limited edition records and memorabilia curated by the singer’s estate, as well as featuring interactive elements.

David Bowie pop-up shop
Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album cover (Brian Ward/The David Bowie Archive/PA)

Fans will have the chance to view rare and previously unseen footage from Bowie in the early 2000s and experience immersive screening rooms.

There is also a replica of the phonebox which is pictured on the backside of the Ziggy Stardust album, where visitors will be able to hear Bowie’s voice and interview snippets through the phone, and an interactive mirror which places people in Bowie’s most famous outfits.

David Bowie pop-up shop
Musician Nile Rodgers at the David Bowie pop-up shop (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The co-curator of the V&A’s David Bowie Is exhibition, Victoria Broackes, said: “I think the thing is that you can come here and buy things, but you can also come here and just have a great time, and I think that’s what’s really important.

“I think there’s something very Bowie about that, he wouldn’t and never did do anything in the ordinary way, he always wanted to take it to that extra level.”

Discussing the shop being situated at the historic location of Bowie’s fifth studio album cover, Broackes added: “It’s interactive, it’s part exhibition and part shop, and I’m sure it’ll be a gathering space, as the street has been for many years for people who want to think about Bowie.”

David Bowie pop-up shop
The shop will sell Bowie inspired merchandise (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A sister shop has also opened in Bowie’s adopted home of New York at 150 Wooster Street, close to where he lived in his final years and created his last album Blackstar.

Both locations opened on October 25 — 75 days before what would have been the singer’s 75th birthday — and will remain open until late January 2022.

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

The shops form part of the David Bowie Estate’s wider commemorations, which are reported to include the release of an unheard album.

