Sir Elton John leads UK album chart battle with new collaboration record

Sir Elton John’s new collaboration record is currently leading the battle for the top spot in the UK album charts.

The 74-year-old singer’s 32nd studio album, titled The Lockdown Sessions, was released on October 22 and features collaborations with leading artists including Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X and Dua Lipa.

If it stays the course, it will be Sir Elton’s eighth number one album, his first since 2012’s Good Morning To The Night.

‘The Lockdown Sessions’ is out now!! This is an album of friendships and collaboration, I’m so proud to have worked with so many incredible & talented artists. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it!#TheLockdownSessions pic.twitter.com/i1sqnGfeQr — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 22, 2021

The Rocket Man singer also currently sits at number two in the UK singles charts with his track Cold Heart with Lipa, falling just behind Adele’s comeback single Easy On Me.

However, he faces tough competition from Duran Duran, Lana Del Rey and Biffy Clyro, who all released new albums on October 22 as well.

There are only 4,500 charts sales separating the top four, according to the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Duran Duran are sitting in the number two position with their 15th studio record Future Past, their first new album in six years.

The band have not topped the album charts since their third record, 1983’s Seven And The Ragged Tiger, meaning Future Past could become their highest-charting record in nearly four decades, the Official Charts company said.

Duran Duran’s new album ‘FUTURE PAST’ is now available everywhere 💿 An album filled with lots of fun and magical tunes 🪄 Listen to the full album right here 🎧🎶https://t.co/EFGHYZmuT7 pic.twitter.com/OzAqmkloLZ — Duran Duran (@duranduran) October 22, 2021

American singer-songwriter Del Rey’s latest album Blue Banisters has entered the charts at number three while Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro sits in fourth place with The Myth Of The Happily Ever After.

These new releases are on track to push Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres off the top spot down to number five, but it still leads on streaming figures.

The Rolling Stones’ 40th-anniversary reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You is also set to enter the top ten coming in at number seven.

Prioritise Pleasure by Self Esteem is on course for eighth place and A View From The Top Of The World by US progressive metal band Dream Theater is set for number nine.