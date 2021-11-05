Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Harrison’s childhood home to go under the hammer

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 4:03 pm
George Harrison’s childhood home (Omega Auctions/PA)
George Harrison’s childhood home (Omega Auctions/PA)

George Harrison’s childhood home is to go up for auction this month, and could sell for as much as £200,000.

The three-bedroom property at Upton Green in the Liverpool suburb of Speke was the site of early Beatles rehearsals, and a number of photos show the band practising there.

Although the space has been renovated, it still has some of the features from when Harrison lived there, including the original bath, sink, doors and outbuildings.

George Harrison outside his childhood home (Omega Auctions/PA)

Harrison and his family moved into the property in 1950 when he was six years old, spending 12 years there before moving in 1962.

During that time, the home was used as a rehearsal space for John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney’s skiffle group The Quarrymen, who later became the Beatles.

Harrison died of cancer in 2001, at the age of 58.

Omega Auctions has listed the property with an estimated sale price of between £160,000 and £200,000.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “It’s truly an honour to have a chance to sell a property which played an important role in the early career of the Beatles.

“George will have learned to play the guitar in this house and the photos of the group gathering there in the early 1960s are amazing to see.

“We think it’s a steal at £160,000, especially with the Get Back film due out soon and the option coming up to apply for a blue plaque at the property. We can’t wait to see how it goes.”

George Harrison’s guitar auctioned
Sir Paul McCartney with George Harrison during the Beatles’ early days (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

The house will go under the hammer on November 30 and viewings are available by appointment in the two weeks before.

It comes ahead of the release of Get Back, a three-part documentary series directed by Oscar winner Peter Jackson that will tell the story of the band’s final recording sessions together.

The film is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969, and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for more than half a century.

