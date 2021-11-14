In Pictures: Stars dazzle on red carpet at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Ed Sheeran and Olly Alexander are among the stars showing off their sartorial best on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Singer-songwriter Sheeran opted for a multi-coloured suit, while It’s A Sin star Alexander also wore a bright ensemble.

Rita Ora and boyfriend Taiki Waititi were also among the guests.

Couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi posed for pictures on the red carpet (Ian West?PA)

Olly Alexander is among the famous faces on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran is nominated for some five awards at the MTV EMAs (Ian West/PA)

Maluma is nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island star Montana Brown dazzles on the red carpet in a white dress (Ian West/PA)

Scottish star Drew McIntyre attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards (Ian West/PA)

Dutch singer and TV personality Emma Heesters poses in her pink outfit on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Entertainer and activist Riccardo Simonetti is also among the stars at this year’s event (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision winners Maneskin attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

Imagine Dragons attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

The event’s host Saweetie (left) and Winnie Harlow pose on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Doncaster-born star Yungblud will be performing at the MTV EMA ceremony (Ian West/PA)

The 2021 MTV EMAs will air on November 14 at 9pm GMT on MTV UK.