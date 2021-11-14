Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

In Pictures: Stars dazzle on red carpet at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 6:01 pm Updated: November 14, 2021, 6:59 pm
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

Ed Sheeran and Olly Alexander are among the stars showing off their sartorial best on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Singer-songwriter Sheeran opted for a multi-coloured suit, while It’s A Sin star Alexander also wore a bright ensemble.

Rita Ora and boyfriend Taiki Waititi were also among the guests.

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi posed for pictures on the red carpet (Ian West?PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Olly Alexander is among the famous faces on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Ed Sheeran is nominated for some five awards at the MTV EMAs (Ian West/PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Maluma is nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Ian West/PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Former Love Island star Montana Brown dazzles on the red carpet in a white dress (Ian West/PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Scottish star Drew McIntyre attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards (Ian West/PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Dutch singer and TV personality Emma Heesters poses in her pink outfit on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Entertainer and activist Riccardo Simonetti is also among the stars at this year’s event (Ian West/PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Eurovision winners Maneskin attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Imagine Dragons attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
The event’s host Saweetie (left) and Winnie Harlow pose on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)
The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Doncaster-born star Yungblud will be performing at the MTV EMA ceremony (Ian West/PA)

The 2021 MTV EMAs will air on November 14 at 9pm GMT on MTV UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]