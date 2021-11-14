Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saweetie urges ‘respect for each other’ as MTV EMAs celebrates LGBT community

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 8:43 pm
Saweetie performs during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (Ian West/PA)
Saweetie performs during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

Saweetie led the celebration of the LGBT community as stars lined up to show their support during the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest.

The American rapper insisted it is “always important we respect each other” as she relaxed on a chaise longue wearing a bikini in a mock spa location – a nod to the Hungarian capital’s spa culture.

The ceremony host, who was adopting multiple looks throughout the show, added to the enthusiastic audience: “That’s why it’s so important we stand up for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Ed Sheeran performs during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

MTV recently stood by the location of the awards show despite the country’s recent passage of legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBT.

In June, Hungary’s parliament passed a controversial law that prohibited the display of content to children that depicts homosexuality or gender change.

The Hungarian government claims its policies seek to protect children, but its actions have been opposed by the EU – of which Hungary is a member.

Years And Years singer Olly Alexander, presenting Best Video, added of the nominees: “They all support same sex adoption as family is family.”

Lil Nas X scooped the award for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

He accepted the award via a pre-recorded video, claiming he was having to “work his shift at Taco Bell”.

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Olly Alexander presents the Best Video award (Ian West/PA)

British singer and actress Rita Ora handed over the first award for Best Latin to Columbian singer Maluma.

Ed Sheeran, wearing a suit splashed with yellow, orange, green and more for the occasion, opened the EMAs as it returned to a live in-person show after last year’s ceremony was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheeran was nominated for five awards at the event, with Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, 27, leading the way with eight nominations.

On the red carpet, the stars in attendance also made clear the importance of the ceremony taking place in Budapest.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder told the PA news agency: “It sends a huge message.

“I’m from an extremely conservative, right-wing city and family and religious community so until I was 20 I had the same kind of thoughts of like ‘Oh, that’s bad, this is good’.

“And now I’m sitting here going it’s absurd we even have to make these statements that everyone is equal and showing love and equality.

“These are things that should have been the absolute bedrock of constitutions and humanity for the last 100 years but, you know, it takes a minute for humans to catch up and I think we’ve finally caught up.”

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Yungblud during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (John Phillips/MTV)

Doncaster-born star Yungblud hailed the return to performing live at the ceremony and promised “more pyro and more leather” seen since Motley Crue.

He added: “It’s all just been a simmering pan that I’m ready to get out. We’re here for a good cause, we’re here in a country that we have to make a big f****** statement at and we will be loud tonight, proud and I can’t f****** wait.”

Northern Irish singer JC Stewart said it was a “dream come true” to attend the EMAs and be nominated for an award, having busked outside the event a decade ago.

He told PA: “It’s pretty crazy, it’s a dream come true for me – I busked outside the EMAs 10 years ago in Belfast so I never thought I’d be here today. It’s all a bit much in a lovely way.”

