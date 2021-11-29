Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Stormzy’s charity #Merky Foundation to host first Christmas party

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 1:37 pm
Stormzy’s charity will host a Christmas party (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy’s charity will host a Christmas party (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy’s charity #Merky Foundation will host its first-ever Christmas party, with special prizes from donors to be won.

The charity’s A Very #Merky Christmas will be held on Friday in the British musician’s home town of Croydon at Fairfield Halls, with free tickets for people who live in the borough.

The grime rapper launched his charity in 2019, which followed the Stormzy Scholarship, an annual grant to fund black British students to go to the University of Cambridge.

The party, funded and supported by generous donors, will offer a day out for the local community including games, performances, a tombola, workshops, and the chance to win special prizes.

The #Merky books team were also donating 500 copies of their first children’s book, Superheroes: Inspiring Stories Of Secret Strength.

The comic strip-style book is a celebratory collection of modern-day heroes curated by Stormzy, including athlete Dina Asher-Smith, comedian Mo Gilligan, writer Candice Carty-Williams, Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles, and former footballer Ian Wright.

Author and performance poet Sophia Thakur will be performing during the evening event and the book’s illustrator, young artist Denzell Dankwah, will run drop-in drawing workshops for children throughout the day.

The event will be split over two time slots throughout the day with the first half for those aged four and above, and the second half will be for those 10 years of age and above, with Stormzy also being present to join in the fun.

In June 2020, Stormzy announced that he will give £10 million over 10 years to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, or working for justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal