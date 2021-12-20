Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele on course for second Christmas number one album

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 6:01 pm
(Columbia Records)
(Columbia Records)

Adele is on course to claim a second Christmas number one album with her chart-topping record 30.

The singer-songwriter’s acclaimed fourth album is set to top the charts for a fifth consecutive week this Friday, which would tie it with Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour for the title of longest-running number one album of the year.

The 33-year-old pop star previously achieved the Christmas album victory in 2015 with her third album 25.

The record, which became the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release, details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo.

This comes after the recent announcement that Adele has been nominated for four gongs at the Brit Awards 2022, including album and artist of the year.

Elsewhere in the chart update, Ed Sheeran’s Equals looks like it will hold on to second place, with Abba’s latest record Voyage taking third.

Michael Buble’s festive record, titled Christmas and originally released in 2011, it set to rise one spot to number four, its highest peak of the year so far.

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Happy Together is also on course for a new peak position of fifth place.

Tears Of Hercules by Rod Stewart is set to climb three spots to number seven, while Little Mix could land back in the top 10 with their greatest hits album Between Us, coming in at 10th place following their recent announcement they will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year.

Several Christmas albums are also starting to climb the charts with Gary Barlow’s The Dream Of Christmas set to rise five places to number 12 and Jamie Cullum’s The Pianoman At Christmas may be this week’s highest riser, climbing 17 places to 36.

