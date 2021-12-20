Adele on course for second Christmas number one album

Adele is on course to claim a second Christmas number one album with her chart-topping record 30.

The singer-songwriter’s acclaimed fourth album is set to top the charts for a fifth consecutive week this Friday, which would tie it with Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour for the title of longest-running number one album of the year.

The 33-year-old pop star previously achieved the Christmas album victory in 2015 with her third album 25.

It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all ♥️ https://t.co/QyxTf5ciTM pic.twitter.com/9nFsgNX5TS — Adele (@Adele) November 19, 2021

The record, which became the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release, details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo.

This comes after the recent announcement that Adele has been nominated for four gongs at the Brit Awards 2022, including album and artist of the year.

Elsewhere in the chart update, Ed Sheeran’s Equals looks like it will hold on to second place, with Abba’s latest record Voyage taking third.

Michael Buble’s festive record, titled Christmas and originally released in 2011, it set to rise one spot to number four, its highest peak of the year so far.

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra’s Happy Together is also on course for a new peak position of fifth place.

Tears Of Hercules by Rod Stewart is set to climb three spots to number seven, while Little Mix could land back in the top 10 with their greatest hits album Between Us, coming in at 10th place following their recent announcement they will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year.

Several Christmas albums are also starting to climb the charts with Gary Barlow’s The Dream Of Christmas set to rise five places to number 12 and Jamie Cullum’s The Pianoman At Christmas may be this week’s highest riser, climbing 17 places to 36.